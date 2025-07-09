Kamal Haasan-led Thug Life landed on Netflix a few days back, and it has secured a top spot in Netflix’s weekly global top 10. Despite decent views, the film failed to crack the top five viewership of South Indian movies on the streaming platform. It missed the cut to enter the top by a narrow margin, staying below Officer on Duty and Good Bad Ugly’s debut-week views. Keep scrolling for more.

The Tamil-language gangster action drama was directed by Mani Ratnam, who co-wrote the script with Haasan. Kamal Haasan stars in the lead role alongside an ensemble cast that includes Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ali Fazal, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, and Tanikella Bharani.

Thug Life OTT Verdict (Week 1)

According to Netflix‘s weekly data for June 30 to July 6, Thug Life landed in the #2 rank in week 1. Kamal Haasan’s film garnered 2.4 million views in its first week, and 6.6 million hours of the movie were watched on Netflix. It is the second most-watched non-English movie from June 30 to July 6. Thug Life is only behind Raid 2, which is at #1 with 4.9 million views.

Trending in 13 countries

Kamal Haasan is a veteran actor, and people always wait to watch his films. This movie is more significant as he reunites with the master filmmaker Mani Ratnam after decades. Unfortunately, it had an underwhelming run in the theaters, but it seems to have found an audience online. The movie is trending in 13 countries across Asia and Africa. It is in the top ten in India, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and more places. The film is expected to climb up the charts in the following weeks.

Fails to beat Good Bad Ugly and Officer On Duty’s week 1 viewership

Kamal Haasan’s film missed the debut-week viewership of Officer on Duty and Good Bad Ugly by a whisker. Both films raked in 2.6 million views in week 1. Therefore, Mani Ratnam‘s movie failed to crack the list of the top five debut-week viewership for a South Indian film on Netflix.

Check out the top 5 debut week viewership of South Indian films on Netflix that arrived in 2025 as a streaming original or after a theatrical release and took a spot in the top 10 films of that week globally.

Pushpa 2: 5.8 Million HIT 3 : 4.2 Million Vidaamuyarchi: 3 Million Test: 2.7 Million Officer On Duty: 2.6 Million Good Bad Ugly: 2.6 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

