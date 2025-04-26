With its intense investigations and gripping storytelling, the series has grown with every installment. But with HIT 3 now creating buzz, many are wondering — do you need to watch the first two parts before diving into the latest film?

New Case, New Cop: HIT 3 Stands Strong on Its Own

Each installment of the HIT series presents a different case and a new lead officer at the center. The First Case featured Vishwak Sen as the intense Vikram Rudraraju, while HIT: The Second Case introduced Adivi Sesh as the sharp cop KD. Now, HIT 3 brings Nani with a fresh case in the spotlight.

So, the best news is — yes, you can certainly watch HIT 3 as a standalone movie. The main plot doesn’t rely on earlier storylines, and the movie does a good job of introducing newcomers.

Whether or not you’ve seen the previous movies, you’ll still be able to appreciate the twists, suspense, and spine-tingling investigation that this movie has to offer.

Actor Nani, who plays a key role in HIT 3 and produces the franchise, has asserted that the third installment stands independently. Speaking about it, he said, “If you have not watched HIT 1 and 2, HIT 3 will work as a stand-alone film; you may only miss certain minor connections and characters that were established earlier. If you do watch both films and then come to HIT 3, it may be a little more exciting, but do not fear that you will not understand our film without watching the earlier instalments.”

Srinidhi Shetty, who joins the franchise in HIT 3, echoed Nani’s thoughts. She shared that she told her own friends and family the same thing, but did suggest watching the final few minutes of HIT 2.

Final Verdict

That being said, long-time followers of the HIT universe will notice some Easter eggs and familiar names. The films are set in the same world, and while each case is different, there are subtle links and references that tie the stories together. These moments won’t confuse first-time viewers, but for returning fans, they add an extra layer of excitement.

So, you don’t need to watch HIT 1 and 2 to enjoy HIT 3 — but if you do, it might just make the ride more thrilling.

Check out the trailer of HIT 3 below:

