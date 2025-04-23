Nani’s HIT 3 Faces Major Setback Before Theatrical Release
Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, Natural Star Nani is gearing up for one of his most intense roles yet with HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3). The film promises to bring an emotional cop drama with power-packed action and suspense, slated to hit big screens on May 1, 2025. While the buzz around the movie is sky-high, HIT 3 is also facing some surprising roadblocks, especially in the North Indian belt.

Record-Breaking Pre-Sales: HIT 3 Creates Early Buzz

Even before its release, HIT 3 is creating waves, particularly in the USA. Pre-sales have already hit the $75K mark, making it the fastest-grossing advance booking in Nani’s career so far. Almost one week before the release, the film is on track to achieve the $1 million milestone in pre-sales alone. If the momentum continues, the film could easily cross the $2 million mark before its premiere. However, it is important to note that these numbers might be changed with time.

The film stars Srinidhi Shetty in the lead role opposite Nani and features music by Mickey J Meyer. Produced by Wall Poster Cinema in collaboration with Unanimous Productions, this intense crime drama will be released in multiple languages.

Hindi Version Faces Roadblocks Amid OTT Deal & Clash with Raid 2

Despite the hype, HIT 3 is facing a significant challenge in its North Indian release according to M9 News The Hindi version of the film will not be screened in multiplexes like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis due to a four-week OTT deal in place. These theatre chains follow a strict policy against showcasing films scheduled to arrive on OTT platforms within 50 days of their theatrical debut.

This means HIT 3’s Hindi version will only be shown in single-screen theatres across the region. Adding to the challenge is the release of Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 on the same day. The sequel will come with strong backing from T-Series and is expected to secure a massive screen count in the North.

There’s speculation that the Hindi version of HIT 3 will drop on Netflix soon after the theatrical release, adding weight to the limited theatrical run theory. Despite these hurdles, Nani continues his full-blown promotional spree, and the film’s craze remains unshaken in other regions.

