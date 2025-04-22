Sardar 2 Hindi Prologue Review: Karthi In His Spy Universe Saves 'Desh From Khatra'

Another South Indian film takes the pan-India route and arrives in Hindi theaters as well. Sardar 2, starring Karthi and SJ Suryah, has dropped the Hindi version of its prologue, and it is secondary to discuss whether it is impressive or not. My primary concern is – whether the South will leave anything for Bollywood.

Now, do not get me wrong, I am neither a regionally biased person, nor do I endorse any separatist emotion for Cinema. But, there was a time when there were a very few dubbed South Indian films and we enjoyed it because of the scarcity!

Post Baahubali, there was still a very specific content, which was being delivered as the pan-India. But post Pushpa, there is this sudden flood, and the audiences are literally confused. With every single South Indian film being presented as a pan-India film, there is a lot of confusion regarding the consumption of the content as well! Anyway, that might be a longer discussion, but we will discuss it some other day! Coming back to Sardar 2, I am not sure if I am impressed!

Now, why am I not impressed? Because I have no idea what is and who is Sardar. If the prologue must not have mentioned – Once a Spy, always a Spy, I would not have cracked in this lifetime that Sardar is a Spy! Just like our Tiger! And Karthi has his own Spy Universe, just like we have here in Bollywood!

So Karthi, in Sardar 2’s prologue, makes sure that he is saving our desh from a khatra. Despite not knowing the context, I must admit that the prologue is intense and engaging, and it sets the stage for an epic war. Karthi‘s heroic and fiery presence and SJ Suryah’s dark, brooding eyes guarantee an epic face-off as well. My only problem is I do not know this world, and a lot must have happened before, but I am not sure if I really want or need to know what happened in part 1!

The film checks all the boxes except for the fact that I am not sure if we need this film for a Hindi audience. Is it a real khatra for our Tigers and Pathaans? Well, not really, probably, but we need the OG Spy Universe, War 2, come soon!

Check out the Hindi prologue of the film here.

