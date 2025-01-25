Pushpa 2 is in the last phase of earning at the box office, and in 50 days, the film stands at a total of 1262.13 crore in India and 1781.31 crore. The Hindi version stands at 833.98 crore total. The film is roaring high in profit, and clearly, the Hindi version is a blockbuster.

Budget & Profit

Allu Arjun’s action biggie has been mounted on a budget of 500 crore and has churned out a profit of 762.13 crore. The film registered 152.43% return on the investments, making it the second most-profitable Telugu film of 2024 after the most-profitable HanuMan!

Pushpa 2 Hindi Profit

The Hindi version has been mounted on a budget of 200 crore, and it earned a profit of 633.98 crore, churning out 316.99% return on investment, making it the second most-profitable Hindi film of 2024, standing behind Stree 2 at the top!

Surrendering To Baahubali 2

While Allu Arjun has roared the loudest in the Indian Cinema, surpassing most of the records, he has to surrender to the profits made by Baahubali 2. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus was mounted on a budget of 250 crore, and it earned 1021 crore in its lifetime, churning out a profit of 308.4% at the box office.

In order to surpass Baahubali 2’s profit, Pushpa 2 needs to earn a total of 2042 crore. Currently standing at 1262.13 crore, the film still needs to earn almost 779 crore at the box office to match Baahubali 2’s profit, despite earning almost 241 crore more than Baahubali 2!

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

CollectiHere’sBudget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sky Force Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): 5th Best Opening For Akshay Kumar Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News