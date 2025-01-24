Akshay Kumar finally arrived with his patriotic flavor on-screen with Sky Force, and the film saved the day for the actor, crossing the 10 crore mark at the box office as expected. On the opening day, Akshay delivered the best opening day for a Hindi film in 2025.

However, Akshay Kumar could not surpass the three best Indian openers of 2025: Ram Charan’s Game Changer, which opened at 54 crore; Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which opened at 23 crore, and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj, which earned 25.35 crore on the opening day.

Sky Force Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, Friday, January 24, Sky Force earned in the range of 11.25 – 11.5 crore at the box office, as per the early trends. This is, however, less than Akshay Kumar’s last Republic Day opening. The superstar last arrived on Republic Day in 2016 with Airlift, which opened at 12.35 crore at the box office!

5th Best Akshay Kumar Opening post-COVID

The patriotic drama, also starring Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan, registered the fifth-best opening for Akshay Kumar post-COVID. The biggest opening for the actor since 2020 has been Sooryavanshi, which brought audiences back to the theaters post-COVID in 2021.

Check out the opening day numbers for every single Akshay Kumar film post-COVID, ranked from highest to lowest.

Sooryavanshi: 26.29 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 16.07 crore Ram Setu: 15.25 crore Bachchhan Paandey: 13.25 crore Sky Force: 11.25 crore* (estimated) Samrat Prithviraj: 10.70 crore OMG 2: 10.26 crore Raksha Bandhan: 8.20 crore Khel Khel Mein: 5.23 crore Mission Raniganj: 2.80 crore Bell Bottom: 2.75 crore Sarfira: 2.50 crore Selfiee : 2.55 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

