Mammootty’s latest arrival at the box office, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse, could not surpass the day 1 ticket sales of any of his films from 2024. In fact, the comedy film could not surpass the two big Malayalam releases of 2025 – Identity and Rekhachithram.

3rd Best Pre-Sales

The Mammootty film registered pre-sales of 19K tickets before the release of the film in the theaters. This was Mammootty’s third-best pre-sales since 2024 after Turbo and Bramayugam. However, the film has failed to enter the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Mollywood film since 2024 on BMS.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse Day 1 Ticket Sales

On the opening day, January 23, Thursday, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse registered a ticket sale of 47K failing to enter the top 10. However, it surpassed the day 1 ticket sales of Kishkindhaa Kaandam, that registered 12K sold tickets and matched Premalu‘s 47K ticket sales on the opening day!

Fails To Beat Other Malayalam Films Of 2025

Mammootty failed to surpass the day 1 ticket sales of Rekhachithram (79K) and Identity (51K). In fact, the superstar could not touch any of his releases of 2024 – Abraham Ozler, Bramayugam and Abraham Ozler.

Check out the highest ticket sales on the opening day of all the major Malayalam films from 2024 – 2025. [12 million and above]

The Goat Life: 294K Marco: 186K Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 155K Manjummel Boys: 148K Varshangalkku Shesham: 147k Aavesham: 146k Turbo: 142K Bramayugam: 104K ARM: 97K Bougainvillea: 95K Abraham Ozler: 95K Rekhachithram: 79K Barroz 3D: 70K Malaikottai Vaaliban: 66K Identity: 51K Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse: 47K Premalu: 47K KishkindhaaKaandam: 12K

