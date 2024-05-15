Out of all Malayalam blockbusters of 2024, Premalu was the first one. It surprised one and all with its performance at the worldwide box office and despite the minimal buzz in the pre-release phase, the film went on to garner well over 100 crores gross. Now, after staying in theatres for months, the Mollywood film has finally ended its big-screen journey and has amassed an impressive collection. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Girish AD, the romantic comedy was released on 9th February. Upon its arrival in theatres, the film opened to highly positive reviews and was praised for its light-hearted nature and refreshing humor. With positivity flowing all around, it picked up really well after the first few days, and the momentum kept rising with each passing day.

Premalu, apart from the super success in the original Malayalam version, was also released in Telugu and Tamil. While Telugu version turned out to be a good success, Tamil version also raked in decent numbers. Combining all three versions, the film amassed 76.10 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals 89.79 crores gross.

In the overseas market, too, Premalu turned out to be a big success by earning 43 crores gross. Combining the domestic and overseas gross collection, the film did a staggering business of 132.79 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Premalu is still playing in theatres with a very few shows but practically speaking, there won’t be any collection update coming in after this. So, it could be said that the closing worldwide collection is 132.79 crores gross.

The Naslen Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju starrer’s Malayalam version is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, while the Telugu dubbed version is available on Aha. The Hindi and Tamil versions are expected to arrive on OTT soon.

