The summer box office is seeing positive results after the release of the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. It shows promising results at the box office as the film earned the fourth biggest numbers on Monday of 2024. However, the drop in the latest film is worse than the previous Planet of the Apes movies. Keep scrolling for more.

According to reports, the film’s development began in 2019 after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, and the script was written during the pandemic in 2020. The casting started two years later, in 2022, with Owen Teague bagging the lead role, followed by others. The movie’s shooting was wrapped up in February last year. This might be the season of the Apes and Gorillas and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which did an excellent job at the box office. The makers are reportedly already making plans for its sequel.

The Monday box office report of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes states it grossed $4.4 million on its first Monday, making it the fourth-biggest Monday of 2024. As per Luiz Fernando’s analysis, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is leading with $7.8 million, followed by Dune 2 in second place with $7.3 million and Kung Fu Panda 4 in third place with $4.6 million. Now, Wes Ball’s movie has entered the list behind Kung Fu Panda 4 with impressive numbers.

However, the report further states that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes saw a 73.2% drop from Sunday, harsher than previous Planet of the Apes movies’ first Monday. Here’s how much the trilogy earned on its first Monday.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes – $8.2 million [-57.8%]

Rise of the Planet of the Apes – $6.7 million [-58.3 %]

War of the Planet of the Apes – $5.8 million [-61%]

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – $4.4 million [-73.2%]

Wes Ball’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has a $62.8 million cume in the United States. Internationally, it has raked in $72.6 million, and the worldwide cume is $135.5 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

Owen Teague and Freya Allan led Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, set 300 years after the events of War of the Planet of the Apes, which was released in the theatres on May 10, 2024.

