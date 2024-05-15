Wes Ball’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has performed like a Tsunami in its extended 5-day opening weekend, exceeding early projections and solidifying its place at the box office. The film, set three centuries after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes debuted with a strong estimated $58.5 million for the three-day weekend.

Currently, the domestic share of the Ape film contributes 46% to the worldwide box office. The film had the third-highest opening in North America after Kung Fu Panda 4 and Dune: Part 2 and is now aiming for an all-time record for the Apes Franchise.

The movie also claims top spots in other international territories. As quoted in a report by Variety, “Disney’s Kingdom of The Planet of the Apes debuted atop the UK and Ireland box office with $4.7 million according to numbers from Comscore.”

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, “Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes actuals overseas came slightly higher, although still below the industry’s projections with a $72.7 million 5-day opening! Added the US Strong $58.5 million 3-day weekend, Apes had a strong $131.2 million global opening at the Box Office, an ALL TIME record for the Planet Of The Apes franchise!”

About Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

The official synopsis of the new installment of the franchise says, “Set several generations in the future, following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.”

