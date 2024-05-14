Nearly a week after Peacock announced the new “The Office” spinoff was in the works, the original show’s cast, John Krasinski and Steve Carell, weighed in on whether they would reprise their roles.

In a press release last week, Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCU Entertainment, announced a new mockumentary show titled “The Office” with a new cast set in the same universe that will begin production in July. The Office aired on NBC for nine seasons before ending in 2013. The American version, which was initially adopted from the Ricky Gervais-helmed British Show, was developed by Greg Daniels and starred a stellar cast including John Krasinski, Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer B. J. Novak ·and Mindy Kaling

Greg Daniels, is co-creating the new series with Michael Koman, which will reportedly be centered around a “dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.” The show’s confirmed cast members include “About Time” star Domhnall Gleeson and “White Lotus” actress Sabrina Impacciatore

Steve Carell and John Krasinski recently shared their takes on the new Peacock show, revealing if they will return to the new series. While speaking with ET during the premiere of his latest film, “IF”, which he wrote and directed, the actor shared that he is not ruling out his potential return to the new spinoff show.

The actor said that while he has yet to be asked to appear in the new show, he will return if the creator, Greg Daniels, asks him to do so. He said, “As of now, I haven’t been asked. But the truth is I’d do anything for Greg Daniels, it sounds like they have a really fun idea.”

Meanwhile, “IF” co-star Steve Carell confirmed to ET that he has no plans to appear in the new series but is excited to see the new cast.

