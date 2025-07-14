A few days ago, a spin-off of a widely acclaimed police procedural series quietly premiered on Amazon Prime Video, earning praise from critics and audiences. Despite the rave reviews, the gripping cop drama is still flying under the radar for many viewers. We are talking about Ballard, the Bosch spin-off starring Maggie Q in the lead role.

For the unversed, the original series Bosch featured Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch, an ex-Special Forces officer turned no-nonsense homicide detective in LAPD’s Hollywood division. He investigated complex murder cases, used his sharp crime-solving skills, and brought elusive culprits to justice.

Now, according to FlixPatrol, the Bosch spin-off Ballard has bagged the No.1 spot on Prime Video’s list of most popular TV shows. Read on to find out what it’s all about and why it deserves a spot on your OTT watchlist.

What’s Ballard All About?

Inspired by the works of best-selling author Michael Connelly, the show focuses on Renée Ballard and features Maggie Q as the titular protagonist. The sharp and relentless homicide detective investigates cold cases in the LAPD with the assistance of the legendary but retired detective Harry Bosch (played by Titus Welliver).

To prove her mettle, she tries to solve some of L.A.’s most haunting and long-forgotten cold cases and unearth a conspiracy within the department. The series also features Courtney Taylor, John Carroll Lynch, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, Ricardo Chavira, Noah Bean, Alain Uy, and Hector Hugo.

Ballard – Critical Response, Audience Rating & OTT Platform

The series holds a perfect 100% critics’ score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally, on IMDb, Ballard has secured a solid user rating of 7.8/10. All ten episodes of the series are streaming on Amazon Prime Video OTT. So, if you’re a fan of crime dramas or police procedurals, this one’s worth a watch. Moreover, all seasons of Bosch and its sequel, Bosch: Legacy, are also available on Prime Video.

Ballard Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Ballard here to get a glimpse of its determined lead character, gritty LAPD setting, and the gripping drama that unfolds.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Ever Seen A Soviet Superman & Russian Batman? This 89% Rated Film Will Blow Your Mind: Here’s Where To Watch It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News