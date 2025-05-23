The latest spin-off of the widely admired police procedural series Bosch, titled Ballard, is all set to be released on an OTT platform. The show is inspired by the works of best-selling author Michael Connelly. As the name suggests, it focuses on the character of Renée Ballard and features Maggie Q as the titular protagonist. Read on to learn the release date and Ballard’s OTT platform.

When & Where To Stream Bosch Spin-Off Ballard?

The eagerly anticipated Bosch spin-off Ballard will premiere on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform on July 9, 2025 (via Amazon Prime Video press release). The good news is that all ten episodes of the show will be available on Prime Video on the same date.

Ballard: Plot & Cast

For the unversed, the Los Angeles Police Department detective Renée Ballard (played by Maggie Q of Nikita and Designated Survivor fame) was introduced in the series finale of Bosch: Legacy, the first Bosch spin-off. In the upcoming series, the sharp and relentless homicide detective Renée Ballard investigates cold cases in LAPD with the assistance of the legendary but retired detective Harry Bosch (played by Titus Welliver).

To prove her mettle, she tries to solve some of L.A.’s most haunting and long-forgotten cold cases and unearth a conspiracy within the department. The series also features Courtney Taylor, John Carroll Lynch, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, Ricardo Chavira, Noah Bean, Alain Uy, and Hector Hugo.

What Was Bosch & Bosch: Legacy All About?

Based on Michael Connelly’s popular novels series, the critically acclaimed series Bosch is a gripping police procedural featuring Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch, an ex-Special Forces officer who now works as an honest and determined homicide detective in LAPD’s Hollywood division. He investigates complex murder cases and uses his sharp crime-solving skills to bring the elusive culprits to justice. The series spanning seven seasons concluded in 2021.

On the other hand, Bosch spin-off Bosch: Legacy focuses on the next chapter of its central character Harry Bosch, who is retired from LAPD and now works as a private investigator for former enemy and defense attorney Honey Chandler. Its third season concluded in April 2025.

Bosch & Bosch: Legacy – Critical Response

The parent series Bosch holds a critics’ score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Its spin-off Bosch: Legacy has an even higher RT score of 100%. So, the expectations from the upcoming spin-off, Ballard, will naturally be very high.

Where To Stream Bosch & Bosch: Legacy?

All seasons of Bosch & Bosch: Legacy are available on the Amazon Prime Video platform.

You can check out the trailer of Ballard below:

