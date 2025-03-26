This week’s streaming lineup is packed with exciting picks! On Hotstar, we’ve got three titles, two in English and one in Tamil. First up, a gripping story about two brothers, followed by a reality series diving into the personal lives of internet stars. And finally, a thrilling revenge drama. Netflix also brings three fresh titles, two in English and one in Hindi, while Apple TV+ takes us behind the scenes of the entertainment industry with two series: one about a film studio and another set in the gaming world. Curious to know all the titles? Scroll down for the full list.

Jio Hotstar

Mufasa: The Lion King (English)

Release Date: March 28

Mufasa: The Lion King tells the backstory of Simba’s father, Mufasa, and Taka (later known as Scar). It follows their journey as an orphaned cub and a prince cub who grow as close as brothers and setting out to find a kingdom to call their own.

Om Kali Jai Kali (Tamil)

Release Date: March 28

An MLA candidate is murdered, and the killer is being hunted by the late candidate’s goons.

Paul American (English)

Release Date: March 27

A reality series following social media personalities Jake and Logan Paul, showcasing their extravagant lifestyle and family dynamics.

Netflix

Million Dollar Secret (English) Season 1 Episodes 1 to 3

Release Date: March 26

In this reality game show, one player secretly holds USD 1 Million, while the others must identify and eliminate them. If they fail, the hidden millionaire keeps the money. Along the way, players face various challenges, all while the millionaire lurks among them.

The Life List (English)

Release Date: March 28

After the protagonist’s mother passes away, her lawyer delivers a DVD of her mother’s message along with a bucket list the protagonist created as a teenager. To receive more DVDs with her mother’s messages, she must complete each task on the list.

Apple TV Plus

The Studio (English) Season 1 Episodes 1&2

Release Date: March 26

The Studio stars Seth Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Ike Barinholtz, and others. It follows a newly appointed head of a struggling studio trying to navigate its challenges.

Side Quest (English)

Release Date: March 26

Side Quest is a comedy anthology series set in the Mythic Quest universe. Each episode follows employees, gamers, and others connected to Mythic Quest, exploring their lives and experiences.

Zee5

Seruppugal Jaakirathai (Tamil)

Release Date: March 28

Seruppugal Jaakirathai is a comedy series about a diamond smuggler who hides diamonds in shoes. Fearing the authorities, he swaps the shoes with someone else. Now, the protagonist must find a way to get the shoes back.

Viduthalai Part 2 (dubbed to Hindi)

Release Date: March 28

The film follows a teacher and social worker who becomes a revolutionary, fighting against the system while the police attempt to eradicate both him and the movement. The original Tamil version is available on Prime Video.

Prime Video

Bosch: Legacy season 3 (English)

Release Date: March 27

Kurt Dockweiler is murdered, and the investigation uncovers secrets that could destroy the lives of the main characters.

Holland (English)

Release Date: March 27

Holland is a mystery thriller about a small-town teacher with a happy life, until she begins to suspect something is amiss with her husband. As she investigates, she uncovers shocking truths she never imagined possible.

