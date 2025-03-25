Mufasa is still roaring at the box office and is close to hitting its last significant milestone. Mufasa: The Lion King is preparing to leave the theatres soon, but it will not go without a fight. Because of its digital release, it has lost a large number of theatres in the United States. It is arriving on the home streaming network soon, and following that, it will officially exit the cinemas. However, it might achieve its goal in the last few days. Keep scrolling for more.

Disney is having a tough time at the box office as Snow White began its journey with an underwhelming start. Although it has beaten Mufasa’s opening weekend collection, that does not guarantee it will perform better than Barry Jenkins’ movie. In addition, Snow White’s production cost is higher than Mufasa’s and needs around $550 million to break even.

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, Mufasa: The Lion King collected $689.8K at the box office in North America this weekend. It dropped to the #15 spot from last week’s #11 position. It also lost 355 theatres on Friday in the US and is running in 840 places only. After 94 days of theatrical run, it has hit the $253.79 million cume in North America.

Barry Jenkins’ Disney feature collected a magnificent $465.61 million and has surpassed the overseas haul of Dune 2. The film by Denis Villeneuve collected $432.5 million in its overseas haul. Therefore, Mufasa: The Lion King has collected $719.40 million at the worldwide box office. The Disney feature crossed the global total of Dune 2 a few weeks back and achieved the title of 2024’s 6th highest-grossing film. The animated feature might not be able to beat Wicked’s $742.9 million worldwide haul in its original run.

For the uninitiated, Mufasa is the prequel and sequel to 2019’s The Lion King. It follows the story of Mufasa, Simba’s father, and his origin story. The Disney film will start streaming on the Disney+ section of JioHotstar on March 26. It was released in theatres on December 20.

