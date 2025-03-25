Snow White’s problems continue. According to initial reports, the film failed to land within the industry’s projected range on its opening weekend. The weekend actuals have been revealed, and they are lower than the previous numbers by a minor margin. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has been off to a slow and disappointing start, and word of mouth does not favor it. The live-action remake is made on a reported budget of $250 million, and that is also without the marketing charges. Captain America: Brave New World reportedly benefitted from its bad performance this weekend. It was projected to earn $100 million on its opening weekend but failed even to hit the $90 million mark.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the Disney live-action remake Snow White collected $42.2 million on its three-day weekend. However, it earned more than the last Disney film, Mufasa: The Lion King. It had collected $35.4 million on its opening weekend, but it picked up later on. Rachel Zegler’s film bested three other films, including Wonka, Maleficent 2, and Jungle Cruise.

Check out the three-day opening weekend breakdown of the film below.

Thursday previews – $3.5 million

Pure Friday, excluding the Thursday Previews – $12.8 million [ $16.3 million opening day including previews]

Saturday – $15.6 million [ +21.9% from pure Friday]

Sunday – $10.3 million [-34% from Saturday]

The overseas actuals for Snow White are also lower than the initial numbers. On its opening weekend, it collected $43.9 million at the international box office from over 53 markets. Allied to the $42.2 million US opening, the worldwide opening is only $86.1 million.

Initially, Snow White’s international opening number was $44.3 million, and the domestic gross was $43 million. The difference is noticeable since it was already below the projected range between $45 million and $50 million in the United States and above $100 million worldwide.

There is no big release in the upcoming weeks, and the Disney feature will have the chance to earn money without competition. However, in early April, A Minecraft Movie will hit the screens, and the box office dynamics are expected to change.

Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler’s Snow White, released on March 21, and it’s now running in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Anora Worldwide Box Office: Oscar-Winning Indie Film Rakes In 778% More Collection Than Its Reported Budget Of Less Than Even $10 Million!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News