Captain America: Brave New World has finally crossed a significant milestone at the worldwide box office. The film might not be a huge success like the previous two Captain America films, but it has helped the franchise cross a major box office milestone worldwide. It is Anthony Mackie’s solo MCU outing, and it is slowly moving up the charts. It has beaten several MCU movies in the last weeks and might surpass a few more in its lifetime. Keep scrolling for more.

The first Captain America movie, released in 2011, was Chris Evans’ MCU debut. Mackie joined the universe with the second installment, The Winter Soldier. Since then, Mackie has been an integral part of the MCU. Evans’ Steve Rogers passed him his shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Before this fourth film, Mackie had his own miniseries on Disney+, Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

The Captain America 4 film collected $3.1 million on its sixth weekend overseas, a decline of 48.3% from last weekend. Captain America: Brave New World has collected $192.04 million at the US box office so far. Therefore, the worldwide cume has hit the $401.32 million mark. The film has helped the franchise reach the $2.5 billion mark worldwide, as per ScreenRant.

Captain America: Brave New World surpassed The First Avenger‘s worldwide haul of $370.5 million, making it the third highest-grossing installment in the franchise. However, when inflation is taken into account, the 4th installment is reportedly the lowest-grossing film in the franchise. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the Captain America franchise has earned over $2.6 billion worldwide. Check out the films’ global hauls below.

Captain America: The First Avenger – $370.5 million Captain America: Brave New World – $401.32 million Captain America: The Winter Soldier – $714.4 million Captain America: Civil War – $1.15 billion

Captain America: Brave New World is expected to surpass the global haul of Eternals this weekend or before that. The movie is eyeing $415 million to $425 million in its global run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Mickey 17 Worldwide Box Office: Robert Pattinson’s Biggie Finally Crosses The $100 Million Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News