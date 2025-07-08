Panchayat S4 OTT Verdict (Week 2): Already Garners 59% Viewership Of S3's Lifetime Views

TVF’s web series Panchayat S4 has been garnering a good number of views ever since it started streaming on Prime Video. Led by Jitendra Kumar as Sachiv Ji, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and others, the show was an instant hit ever since it arrived in 2020 with its first season!

Season 3 VS Season 4 Viewership

Season 3 of Jitendra Kumar’s show garnered a viewership of 28.2 million views in total and was the second most-watched show of 2024 after Mirzapur 3‘s 30.8 million views. Season 4 has already garnered 59% of the total views registered by season 3 in its lifetime last year!

Panchayat S4 OTT Verdict Week 2

Panchayat season 4, in its second week, surprisingly witnessed a drop, garnering a viewership of 7.8 million, taking the top spot in the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of June 29 – July 6, as per Ormax data.

Jitendra Kumar Surpasses His Own Kota Factory!

In two weeks, Jitendra Kumar has surpassed the lifetime viewership of his own show Kota Factory S3 which arrived in 2024 and garnered 15.8 million views in total. In fact, the Prime Video show with its season 4 has also surpassed the other popular TVF Show – Gullak season 4 which garnered 12.1 million views in its 2024.

Panchayat S4 Performing Better Than Sachiv Ji’s CAT Score!

The fifth season of Panchayat has already been announced and currently the show is performing better than Sachiv Ji’s CAT Score. Hopefully, it would enter the top 10 most viewed non-Netflix shows post-COVID!

Panchayat S4 OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the web series on Prime Video.

Week 1: 8.8 Million

Week 2: 7.8 Million

Total: 16.6 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film.

