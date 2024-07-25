Viewers were highly anticipating the release of Mirzapur Season 3, but it would be fair to say that the wait wasn’t entirely worth it! Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi starrer opened to mixed reviews, especially because of the unexpected exit of Divyenndu (Munna Bhaiya). However, the Amazon Prime series continues to be a part of the Top 10 most-watched streaming originals in India. Scroll below to know how it is performing in Week 3.

Mirzapur 3 was released on July 5, 2024. Many felt the latest season did not live upto the expectations and could rather be considered a filler arc because of its weak plot and disappointing pace. One cannot deny that the series enjoys a massive fan base who would want to keep up with the recent events, irrespective of what the masses have to say!

Mirzapur Season 3 OTT Verdict

In its third week, Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi led show has registered 4.3 million views. This is a considerable decrease of 53% compared to the 10.1 million views garnered in the past week. The word-of-mouth is visibly affecting the latest season of the Amazon Prime series, which was otherwise expected to create milestones in the OTT world.

Overall, Mirzapur Season 3 has amassed 26.1 million views so far. It has surpassed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which has gathered around 22.7 million views so far.

Mirzapur 3 is set to create history!

There’s also good news because Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi‘s latest outing is all set to beat Season 2 and become the most successful part of the series. Mirzapur S2 had registered 32.5 million views in its lifetime. This means that Season 3 is only 6 million away from achieving that milestone and creating history.

Top 10 most-watched streaming originals in India

Ormax Media has released a report on the top 10 OTT shows from July 15 to 21, 2024. Mirzapur Season 3 stands on the fifth spot. Take a look at the Top 10 below:

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 (JioCinema): 7.3 million

Commander Karan Saxena (Disney+ Hotstar): 5.3 million

The Boys Season 4 (Amazon Prime Video): 4.9 million

Wild Wild Punjab (Netflix): 4.4 million

Mirzapur Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video): 4.3 million

Showtime (Disney+ Hotstar): 3.4 million

House Of The Dragon Season 2 (JioCinema): 3.3 million

Bad Cop (Disney+ Hotstar): 3 million

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper (Netflix): 2.6 million

36 Days (Sony LIV): 2.5 million

