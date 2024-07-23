Top 6 Jennifer Lopez Rewatchable Movies As Actress Hosts Bridgerton-Themed Party On Her 55th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating another milestone ahead of her 55th birthday on July 24 with her family. The singer threw a Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons; however, Ben Affleck was missing from the guest list.

The team was busily preparing for the event, setting up a horse trailer, providing valet services, providing security, and providing waitstaff outside the venue during the event. Also, trucks delivered furniture and flowers, adding final touches before the festivities began.

The guest list included Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, wearing a blue gown with intricate white lace detailing. Many other guests were captured adorning themselves in royal attire. Her celebration came following her summer in the Hamptons, where she was spotted spending time with Ben Affleck’s daughter, Violet, and enjoying shopping. As the Ain’t Your Mama singer is excited and looking forward to making her 55th memorable, let’s go down memory lane and check out Jennifer Lopez’s most rewatchable movies.

Monster-in-Law (2005)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cinema Goddess (@thecinemagoddess)

This rom-com is centred around Charlotte Cantilini, played by Lopez, and her future mother-in-law, Viola, played by Jane Fonda, who finds themselves in a cat-and-mouse game. The movie follows Charlie, a lovelorn single woman who finds her ideal match, Dr. Kevin Fields, played by Michael Vartan. But her joy is short-lived when she discovers that her future mother-in-law is a nightmare. After Viola is fired from her news anchor job, she finds herself on the brink of a breakdown and is determined not to lose her son to Charlie. To do that, Viola takes the help of her ever-patient assistant, Ruby, played by Wanda Sykes, and concocts outrageous schemes to sabotage the engagement. As Charlie realises she’s in for the battle of her life, she fights back and goes against Viola’s tactics every step. The movie is available to rent on Amazon Prime.

Anaconda (1997)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brent Terhune (@brentterhune)

Directed by Luis Llosa, the Anaconda franchise has over-the-top moments and brings a rollercoaster ride for the viewers. This terrifying and tension-worthy adventure horror follows a trip to the Amazon jungle that turns into a nightmare for a fearless documentary crew when they are terrorised by a monstrous anaconda. Anaconda centres around Terri Flores, played by Lopez, and anthropologist Steve Cale, played by Eric Stolz, as they explore the jungle to find the elusive Shirishama tribe and document their way of life. However, their expedition turns dark when they rescue Paul Serone, played by Jon Voight, from a sinking boat. Although he claims he knows the tribe’s location, his sinister agenda is more haunting: hunting a legendary 40-foot anaconda. The movie is available on Amazon Prime, Disney+, and JioCinema for Indian audiences.

Hustlers (2019)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hustlers (@hustlersmovie)

Hustlers is a drama film starring Lopez and Constance Wu. The movie is based on a true story set in the 2000s, taking viewers to the time when vintage phones and flash fashion were popular. A tale of survival, revenge, and empowerment, the film follows a savvy group of strippers who are fed up with being exploited by their wealthy Wall Street clients. Led by the fierce Ramona, played by Lopez, and her recruit Destiny, played by Wu, the women devise a bold scheme to drug and rob their unsuspecting targets, raking in piles of cash while reclaiming their power. The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

The Mother (2023)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mother (@themothernetflix)

The Mother is a Netflix action-thriller that brings Lopez, a former US Army operative turned assassin, known only as The Mother. As she’s forced to give up her teenage daughter, Zoe, to foster care for her safety, her life is a ticking time bomb of danger and secrecy. But when ruthless assassins target Zoe, the warrior in The Mother re-emerges with fierce. This sparks a mother’s unbreakable bond and a vengeance-fueled mother to keep her daughter safe. Lopez brings adrenaline-fueled actions to this movie, blended with emotional rides. The movie is available to watch on Netflix.

The Wedding Planner (2001)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Paterson (@celluloidhomes)

Directed by Adam Shankman, the rom-com stars Lopez and Matthew McConaughey in the lead roles. Lopez stars as Mary Fiore, San Francisco’s top wedding planner who can turn any nuptial into a dream come true. With her meticulous attention to detail and organisation wizardry, she is a fairy godmother of weddings. However, her perfect world is thrown out when she falls in the arms of Steve, a charming paediatrician who saves her from a runaway dumpster. But there’s one spark: Steve is the groom of the biggest wedding of her career. The Wedding Planner may sound a bit cheesy rom-com, but it features exceptional chemistry between Lopez and McConaughey. The movie is available to watch on fuboTV.

Enough (2002)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Con Todo (@contodonetflix)

Enough stars Lopez as a tough waitress, Slim Miller, who discovers that her dream man is a nightmare in disguise. Married to the charming yet sinister Mitch, her fairytale quickly turns into a harrowing tale of survival when Mitch’s abusive nature emerges. Following his behaviour, she flees with her daughter but is hunted by her vengeful husband. Determined not to remain a victim, she transforms into a formidable force and confronts Mitch in a nail-biting showdown. The movie blends suspense from beginning to end and keeps the audience on the edge of their seats to see the satisfying finale. The movie is available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ on rent.

Must Read: 8 Satirical Superhero Shows And Films To Watch If You Like Prime Video’s The Boys: From Deadpool To Watchmen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News