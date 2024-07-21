Jennifer Lopez might have been going through a hard time in her personal life owing to the divorce rumors from Ben Affleck, but she is also a girl boss who inspires millions. The global diva knows how to turn a basic outfit into a glam one, and her latest social media post proves it. JLo is a multifaceted woman with unparalleled fame and popularity. People look up to her for fashion inspiration, and at 50+, she has a body to be jealous of.

JLo has been in the news for her divorce rumors from Ben, but she seems unhinged about it and is moving forward in life. A few days back, she went on a solo vacation trip and seems to be indulging in self-care. Despite the controversies, Lopez is active on her social media, feeding her 252 million followers with stunning photographs and video clips. Besides being an accomplished singer and adept dancer, she is also an established actress who has appeared in movies like The Wedding Planner, Monster-in-Law, Selena, and more.

Jennifer Lopez is known to be one of the most influential Latin entertainers, credited with breaking barriers for Latino Americans in Hollywood. The singer/actress posted a carousel of pictures in casual clothes that looked glam on the diva. She sported a ribbed white tank top with a plunging neckline, revealing much of her.

The actress turned the basic white Tee into a not-so-basic one with gold jewelry. Jennifer Lopez wore a pair of Chanel hoops and a gold bangle. Interestingly, her wedding and engagement rings were missing, along with her Ben necklace. In a mirror selfie, she could be seen with white pants and a tan belt. She also carried a tan tote.

The Selena star’s makeup was also on point and very clean. Jennifer Lopez wore a lightweight sheer foundation with a nude blush on her cheeks. She sported soft brown eyeshadow on the eyes with black liner and loads of mascara. For the lips, JLo opted for a nude brown shade and topped it with a lot of gloss. She was all smiles in the pictures and captioned the post, “Today is gonna be a great day 🤍🙏🏼 Happy Saturday everybody.”

Check them out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez was last seen in Atlas alongside Simu Liu. And for more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

