American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is considered a pop culture icon and is often described as a triple-threat entertainer. Her most successful singles are ‘If You Had My Love’, ‘I’m Real’, ‘Ain’t It Funny’, ‘All I Have’ and ‘On the Floor’. She has also been in the headlines for some controversies.

Lopez has a huge fanbase that follows her every step defending her at all costs. The actress-singer once threw shade at a lot of fellow actresses, including Salma Hayek. However, the Mexican actress never replied to what JLo said during an interview.

Back in 1998, Jennifer Lopez spoke to Movieline and shared her opinion on several actresses. She was particularly biting about Salma Hayek, who reportedly said she was offered the lead role in 1997’s “Selena” over Lopez but turned it down.

As reported by NY Post, JLo said, “We’re in two different realms. She’s a s*xy bombshell and those are the kinds of roles she does. I do all kinds of different things. It makes me laugh when she says she got offered ‘Selena,’ which was an outright lie. If that’s what she does to get herself publicity, then that’s her thing.”

However, three years later, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was ‘misquoted’ in the interview and “cried for hours” after reading it. Speaking to Vanity Fair, he said, “I was so misquoted and so taken out of context, and it’s a sore subject for me. I don’t like to hurt anybody. I don’t like to hurt their feelings. I like to joke, so I do that sometimes. What they wrote in that article hurt people.”

Lopez then added, “It gave me a lot of notoriety at the moment, and then it made a lot of people in the industry really pissed off,” she said. “And so when I look back at it now, I go, ‘You know I never wanted to hurt anybody.’ I didn’t realize that my words could impact people that way.”

