Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck never miss an opportunity to give couple goals to their fans across the globe. The duo tied the knot last night in an intimate lavish ceremony and ever since then, all their public appearances have been PDA filled. The couple attended Grammys 2023 together and while JLo was a whole lot of excited, Ben really wasn’t in the mood it seemed. There’s a video now going viral on social media where the actor is enjoying it with a straight face and netizens are reacting to it while one compares it with Kanye West. Scroll below to watch the video.

JLo rocked the prestigious event ceremony in a bejewelled Gucci gown and set the red carpet on fire with her extraordinary fashion affair. Grammys 2023 was a star-studded affair and we saw some of the biggest names including Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Lizzo and Harry Styles attending the awards ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the topic, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s video of attending the Grammys 2023 is going viral where the actor is enjoying it with a straight face and netizens have some of the best and most hilarious reactions to it.

Entertainment Tonight shared the video on their official Instagram handle, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Reacting to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Ben is on that Kanye mode.”

Another user commented, “Bennifer 2.0 is not long for this world…”

A third user commented, “🤣🤣 he makes me laugh. He is probably just an introvert. There’s nothing wrong with that 🙂”

“Geez!!! Leave poor Ben alone!!! It’s just not his thing! Maybe he should let her know!” a fourth user commented.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s video from Grammys 2023? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Grammys 2023: Taylor Swift’s Mid-Riff Baring Outfit, Jennifer Lopez’s Glittery Dress To Harry Styles Flaunting N*pples In A Jumper – Best & Worst Dressed At The Red Carpet!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News