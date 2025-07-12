Until Dawn, based on the popular 2015 video game, is a movie that begins like a nightmare and keeps on rewinding. The story follows a group of friends in a remote setting, where they are hunted and killed in brutal ways repeatedly before realizing that they are trapped inside a time loop with only one way out: to survive until morning.

The film, directed by David F. Sandberg and written by Gary Dauberman and Blair Butler, stars Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A’zion, Ji-young Yoo, and Belmont Cameli. Peter Stormare returns from the game, adding a familiar face for fans.

Until Dawn OTT Release Update

According to Screenrant, the movie is heading to Netflix on July 24, 2025, after wrapping up its theatrical run with a solid $53 million on a $15 million budget (per Box Office Mojo). That kind of return matters more when the movie leans into R-rated horror rather than family-safe territory.

It arrives a day before Netflix drops Happy Gilmore 2 and theaters roll out The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The streaming debut could give Until Dawn a second wind as word of mouth and curiosity might pull in a broader crowd looking for something tense, strange, and watchable in a single sitting.

UNTIL DAWN is arriving on Netflix US a month earlier than expected. It drops on July 24th. pic.twitter.com/8Z3KI6dRAS — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 10, 2025

Video Game Adaptations Are Finally Finding Their Footing

A few years ago, a video game movie landing on Netflix might have come with rolled eyes, but that is not the case anymore. After years of misfires, the genre has finally hit a streak. It was in 2023 when Mario and Freddy’s Five Nights flipped the script by raking in serious money.

By 2025, A Minecraft Movie almost cracked a billion. TV is not far behind either, with The Last of Us and Fallout pulling strong reactions and ratings. Until Dawn fits into this newer wave, not trying to be the biggest or loudest, but holding its ground.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Blumhouse’s Drop OTT Release Update: The Studio’s Best Thriller Of 2025 Is Now Available To Stream

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News