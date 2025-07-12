Blumhouse has had a rough and disastrous run in 2025. The studio behind some of the most surprising horror hits in recent years seemed to have lost its rhythm. Early in the year, Wolf Man hit theaters with promise but left little impact, and it barely doubled its budget and sat at a cold 48% rating.

Then came The Woman in the Yard, which performed even worse, weighed down by themes that did not land and box office numbers that never climbed. Even M3GAN 2.0, which was expected to be a safe win after the original’s success, could not escape the slump, thanks to lukewarm reviews and stalled ticket sales.

Don’t get it twisted. Drop is in theaters April 11 pic.twitter.com/CXyWbgVmvb — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) April 10, 2025

Blumhouse’s Best Movie is Now Streaming

However, amid all the woes, something has finally gone right for Blumhouse. According to Screenrant, Drop, directed by Christopher Landon, has landed on Peacock, and it is easily the production house’s strongest film of the year.

Landon, who’s behind hits like Happy Death Day and Freaky, brings his energy to a sharp thriller centered on Violet, a widowed mother stepping into the dating world again. When her night spirals into fear after strange messages appear, she starts to question the man across the table.

Drop Earned Strong Reviews and High Ratings

Critics have embraced Drop, giving it a solid 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score sits at 79%.

One viewer wrote on X, “I really enjoyed #drop and wish i would’ve had the time to see it in theaters. Another reason Blum is 1 of my favs!” A second added, “Blumhouse’s #Drop is one of the best new horror movies of 2025.”

I really enjoyed #drop and wish i would’ve had the time to see it in theaters. Another reason Blum is 1 of my favs! pic.twitter.com/wnlY2umuiN — Yae (@drkcutie736) July 11, 2025

Blumhouse’s #Drop is one of the best new horror movies of 2025. pic.twitter.com/2wpWuaJhnC — Uğur Soydan Movies World (@ugursoydan1966) April 14, 2025

Another tweeted, “New movie by blumhouse called drop was actually pretty good. feels good to go to a movie theatre and enjoy a horror/thriller movie.” Someone else said, “Drop is exactly what I wanted it to be. An intense 90-minute thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat, right there with Violet, trying to figure out who is doing this to her. As a mom, this one hit me in gut a few times. The 3rd act goes HARD! #DropMovie @blumhouse.”

new movie by blumhouse called drop was actually pretty good. feels good to go to a movie theatre and enjoy a horror/thriller movie. — gabs (@xJustGabs) April 19, 2025

Drop is exactly what I wanted it to be. An intense 90-minute thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat, right there with Violet, trying to figure out who is doing this to her. As a mom, this one hit me in gut a few times. The 3rd act goes HARD! #DropMovie @blumhouse pic.twitter.com/uAK4ndkLrG — Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky (@MamasGeeky) March 10, 2025

Drop Box Office Collection

Despite strong reviews, the movie did not make waves in theaters. It still brought in $28.6 million on an $11 million budget, per Box Office Mojo.

Domestic – $16M

International – $12M

Worldwide– $28M

Now that it is streaming, there is a second chance for people to discover what they missed.

