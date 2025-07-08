Blumhouse is not slowing down, and they are pushing ahead with an unrated version of M3GAN 2.0, even though the film has pulled in only $30 million since its June 27 release.

The sequel, set two years after the original, brings back key players – Allison Williams returns as Gemma, Violet McGraw is back as Cady, and Amie Donald and Jenna Davis once again bring the deadly doll to life.

M3GAN 2.0 Audience and Critic Response

The film takes a sharp turn from the horror tone of the first movie, leaning harder into sci-fi and action this time. Critics seem mixed, with a 57% score on Rotten Tomatoes while audiences are more forgiving at 82%. However, even with the return of familiar faces, fans say it lost some of the tension and creepy charm that made the original click.

Rich Juzwiak of Slate called the movie “a downgrade” whereas Adam Graham of Detroit News was even harsher, “Forget artificial intelligence. “M3gan 2.0” has no intelligence.”

Unrated M3GAN 2.0 Will Include New Scenes and Story Details

Director Gerard Johnstone revealed that the unrated version will include scenes that didn’t make it into theaters, such as the scenes that got trimmed for time and others that got left out entirely.

“In the unrated cut, you’ll see a few things that didn’t make it into the theatrical version. Also, there are many lines in the trailers that help tell the story, but M3GAN doesn’t say them in the film at all (laughs),” Johnstone said during an interview with Discussing Films.

He added, “The studio needed promotional material. Sometimes, the trailers were already made before we could decide, ‘Can this beat make it into the movie or not?’ But, in a way, it still informs the universe.”

How the M3GAN 2.0 Unrated Cut Differs from the First Movie’s Version

This wouldn’t be the first time M3GAN gets an unrated edition. The first movie added some blood but didn’t change much else. This time around, the update promises more than a few splashes of gore. According to Johnstone, the new scenes won’t just extend the runtime, they will deepen the story.

Blumhouse is not done with the franchise either. A spin-off titled SOULM8TE is already lined up and is expected to hit theaters in January 2026, per Screen Rant. Now, even with the sequel underperforming, they are betting that M3GAN still has more ground to cover.

