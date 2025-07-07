With The Old Guard 2 on Netflix, Charlize Theron marks a triumphant return to the action genre. In her element, the South African actress has made a name for herself as an action star, charming audiences with diverse roles, including some wicked characters.

In the same vein, let’s take a look at the 10 best action movies where Theron had an adrenaline-filled role, according to the ratings on IMDb.

1. Mad Max: Fury Road

IMDb rating: 8.1

8.1 Year of release : 2015

: 2015 Director: George Miller

George Miller Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Set in a world where an apocalypse rendered the outside barren, the fourth in the Mad Max series stars Tom Hardy as the titular Max. Charlize Theron shines as Imperator Furiosa, an ex-soldier for cult chief Immortan Joe.

At the onset, Furiosa goes rogue, escaping with five of Immortan’s wives in an armoured supply vehicle. Her goal— to reach the prosperous place of her childhood. With her shorn head and quiet confidence, Theron claims the screen for her sensitivity within the action sequences. A standout performance, and a must-watch for action buffs.

2. The Italian Job

IMDb rating: 7.0

7.0 Year of release : 2003

: 2003 Director: F. Gary Gray

F. Gary Gray Where to watch: Netflix or ZEE5

Plot: A heist action film starring Mark Wahlberg and Charlize Theron, The Italian Job is about a group of thieves seeking revenge on a friend-turned-foe who swiped the steals from their previous sting.

The actress executes her role as a safe-cracker with restraint and charm between the technical exuberance and explosions that make the movie. With thrilling chase sequences on gondolas and Mini Coopers, this 2003 film is a classic for fans of the genre.

3. Atomic Blonde

IMDb rating: 6.7

6.7 Year of release: 2017

2017 Director: David Leitch

David Leitch Where to watch: Rent or buy on Amazon.com

Plot: In her turn as M16 agent Lorraine Broughton, the Oscar-winning actress must recover ‘The List’ with the identities of all spies active in Berlin prior to its fall in 1989.

Conniving and impressive as an assassin, Charlize Theron is the true hero of this stylish and picturesque cinematic rendering of a graphic novel from 2012, ‘The Coldest City’. Watch Atomic Blonde for all the twists and turns, as well as the fight scenes where the actress renders us speechless.

4. The Fate of the Furious

IMDb rating: 6.6

6.6 Year of release: 2017

2017 Director: F. Gary Gray

F. Gary Gray Where to watch: Netflix

Plot: The eighth instalment of the Fast and the Furious series sees Charlize Theron as the antagonistic Cipher, a hacker who coerces Dom (played by Vin Diesel) into a crime by showing him something on a tablet.

In a nebulous role, the actress gives a powerful performance as the first female villain of the series. The driver of the main plot, Theron, stands on her own in the action film amidst the star cast of the Fast series.

5. Battle in Seattle

IMDb rating: 6.6

6.6 Year of release: 2007

2007 Director: Stuart Townsend

Stuart Townsend Where to watch: Apple TV+

Plot: Films based on real events walk the line between taking liberties and authenticity. Battle in Seattle attempts to dissect the protests against the WTO through various perspectives. Charlize Theron plays the pregnant Ella, married to Woody Harrelson’s Dale, a police officer.

While not directly involved in the action, Ella gets injured in a polished performance by the 49-year-old actress. With an ensemble cast and stimulating storyline, this is a must-watch for those who enjoy political thrillers.

6. Hancock

IMDb rating: 6.4

6.4 Year of release: 2008

2008 Director: Peter Berg

Peter Berg Where to watch: ZEE5 or Apple TV+

Plot: In an entertaining and refreshing superhero action film, Hancock (Will Smith) is a superhero who tries to help, but angers civilians with his conduct. He rescues Jason Bateman’s Ray Embrey, who offers to help him improve his public image.

Charlize Theron’s profound gazes and depth as Embrey’s wife will keep viewers hooked, with her reveal shocking all. Watch this if you love superheroes who seem human.

7. Snow White and the Huntsman

IMDb rating: 6.1

6.1 Year of release: 2012

2012 Director: Rupert Sanders

Rupert Sanders Where to watch: ZEE5 or Rent on Amazon

Plot: Beautiful cinematography and unimaginable action sequences grace the screen in this fairytale adaptation, with Chris Hemsworth’s Huntsman and Kristen Stewart’s Snow White flourishing. As for Theron’s turn as an evil witch, she will hold your attention when she’s on screen.

With anger as the motivator for the Evil Queen, we find ourselves sympathizing with the character. Lovers of fantasy and action, this one’s for you!

8. Gringo

IMDb rating: 6.1

6.1 Year of release: 2018

2018 Director: Nash Edgerton

Nash Edgerton Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: As a pharmaceutical director peddling medical marijuana to a Mexican cartel, Charlize Theron proves her ability to grab eyeballs with an unlikable character.

With commentary on pharma, borders, and humanity, Gringo is for action lovers and fans of David Oyelowo, Joel Edgerton with Thandiwe Newton and Amanda Seyfried.

9. The Huntsman: Winter’s War

IMDb rating: 6.1

6.1 Year of release : 2016

: 2016 Director: Cedric Nicholas-Troyan

Cedric Nicholas-Troyan Where to watch: HBO

Plot: Reprising her role as the Evil Queen, Charlize Theron is joined by Emily Blunt playing a pure younger sister in the sequel to Snow White and the Huntsman.

Despite standout performances by Jessica Chastain and Chris Hemsworth, Theron serves as the perfect foil to Blunt’s character. You must watch this for the characterization and cinematography.



10. Trapped

IMDb rating: 6.1

6.1 Year of release: 2002

2002 Director: Luis Mandoki

Luis Mandoki Where to watch: Rent/Buy on Amazon

Plot: Playing a distressed mother whose child is abducted before her, Charlize Theron owns the role of Karen Jennings with a keen vulnerability that has stayed through her years in the industry.

With Kevin Bacon, Stuart Townsend, Courtney Love, and Dakota Fanning completing the cast, the result is a surprisingly watchable abduction action drama.

While the third part of The Old Guard series isn’t greenlit yet, fans want a satisfying conclusion after the cliffhanger ending of The Old Guard 2. Hopefully, Charlize Theron will return as the immortal mercenary Andy of Scythia, shining in an action movie once again!

