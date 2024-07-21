Prime Video’s The Boys has changed the game for the satire genre. In a world cluttered with morally strong and politically correct superheroes, came a show that disrupted viewership ratings.

Fans who are bored of watching conventional superhero sagas might want to watch more content like The Boys. So here are 8 satirical superhero shows and films that you should check out after watching The Boys.

1. Hancock (2008)

Hancock is a blend of action and comedy that showcases superheroes can be imperfect too. The Peter Berg film follows John Hancock, a super-powered vigilante with a bad attitude and a drinking problem, portrayed by Will Smith. Despite his good intentions, his reckless actions cause extensive damage, leading the public to view him as a nuisance. Hancock’s life changes when he saves Ray Embrey, a PR specialist played by Jason Bateman, who offers to help improve his public image. At the same time, Charlize Theron appears as Mary Embrey, Ray’s wife, who has a mysterious connection to Hancock.

I will never forgive the writers and filmmakers for not giving us a Hancock part II. The mythology behind this story was so dope. https://t.co/m0b6MKh3YX pic.twitter.com/r1POAqrSkh — LaDarrion Williams (@ItsLaDarrion) June 14, 2023

2. Kick-Ass (2010)

Kick-Ass is a dark comedy film that revolves around Dave Lizewski, an ordinary teenager portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who decides to become a real-life superhero named Kick-Ass despite having no powers or training. His actions inspire others, including Hit-Girl, a fierce young vigilante played by Chloë Grace Moretz, and her father, Big Daddy, portrayed by Nicolas Cage. Together, they take on the crime lord Frank D’Amico (Mark Strong). The film humorously shows what happens when ordinary people try to be superheroes and fight crime.

Can y'all believe it? #KickAss was released 10 years ago today. On Friday April 17 @mrmarkmillar is holding a Twitter watch party with some of the cast at 12noon PST, 3pm EST, 8pm UK time. Keep kicking ass my friends and stay safe. #MillarGeekFriday pic.twitter.com/4Rne4a4TDt — Dave Lizewski (@KickAssParody) April 16, 2020

3. Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog (2008)

Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog is a musical miniseries starring Neil Patrick Harris. The show follows the story of Dr. Horrible (Harris), an aspiring supervillain who dreams of joining the ‘Evil League of Evil’. He struggles to balance his villainous ambitions with his crush on Penny, (Felicia Day), who volunteers at a homeless shelter. His plans are continually thwarted by his nemesis, Captain Hammer (Nathan Fillion), a self-absorbed superhero. The series mixes comedy, drama, and catchy musical numbers, exploring themes of love, failure, and the blurred lines between good and evil.

I don't know what will come out from the new Hollywood writers' strike, but I remember that the last one generated by default one of my favourite web series : "Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog".https://t.co/NGKIpq819U pic.twitter.com/VNhGOoKy5Z — Catsuka (@catsuka) May 2, 2023

4. Mystery Men (1999)

A group of misfit superheroes with unimpressive powers try to save their city in this comedy film directed by Kinka Usher. The movie follows the superheroes Mr. Furious (Ben Stiller), who gets angry to boost his strength; The Shoveler (William H. Macy), who wields a shovel as a weapon; and The Blue Raja (Hank Azaria), who throws cutlery with precision. They join forces to rescue Captain Amazing (Greg Kinnear), the city’s top superhero, who has been captured by the villainous Casanova Frankenstein (Geoffrey Rush). Mystery Men explores the struggles and camaraderie of underdog heroes in a comic way.

5. Sky High (2005)

Sky High follows Will Stronghold (Michael Angarano), the son of legendary superheroes The Commander (Kurt Russell) and Jetstream (Kelly Preston), who attends Sky High, a high school for teenage superheroes, but struggles with not yet having powers. As he navigates high school life, he makes friends with other students, including Layla (Danielle Panabaker), who has plant-related powers. When a new threat emerges from a villain named Royal Pain, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Will and his friends must come together to save the school and prove their heroism. By placing superpowered teenagers in a high school environment, the film pokes fun at the typical challenges of adolescence such as popularity and fitting in, but with a superhuman twist.

17 years ago today, ‘SKY HIGH’ released in theaters. pic.twitter.com/kdfW1x6PXm — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 29, 2022

6. Deadpool (2016)

Nobody does self-aware commentary on superhero clichés and tropes quite like Deadpool. The Marvel film follows Wade Wilson, a former special forces operative turned mercenary who undergoes an experimental treatment to cure his cancer. The procedure gives him accelerated healing powers but leaves him horribly scarred. Adopting the alter ego Deadpool, Wade seeks revenge on the man who ruined his life, Ajax (Ed Skrein). Along the way, he teams up with mutants Colossus (Stefan Kapicic) and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand). Ryan Reynolds adds his own humorous touch to the character of Deadpool and frequently breaks the fourth wall with his sarcastic wit. The film also has two sequels: Deadpool 2 (2018) and Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

7. Super (2010)

Directed by DC Studios’ co-CEO James Gunn, Super is a dark comedy about Frank D’Arbo, portrayed by Rainn Wilson, an average man who decides to become a vigilante superhero after his wife leaves him for a drug dealer. Adopting the persona of The Crimson Bolt, Frank dons a homemade costume and begins fighting crime, despite lacking any special abilities or training. His journey is complicated by the emergence of a sidekick, Boltie, played by Ellen Page.

8. Watchmen (2009)

Set in an alternate history in 1985, Watchmen showcases a world where real events have been influenced by superheroes. The story begins with the murder of Edward Morgan Blake, aka The Comedian, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. This triggers a series of events that leads Rorschach (Jackie Earle Haley), a vigilante detective, to investigate. The film explores complex characters, including Dr. Manhattan (Billy Crudup), a god-like figure with incredible powers, and Daniel Dreiberg (Patrick Wilson), the former Nite Owl. As the plot unfolds, the heroes uncover a conspiracy that threatens global peace, challenging their moralities and beliefs.

Must Read: 10 Best Scarlett Johansson Films, From Jojo Rabbit To Avengers: Infinity War And Endgame, Ranked

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News