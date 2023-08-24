Will Smith is one of the best-known and highly-paid actors in Hollywood. Having starred in projects like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bad Boys series, the Men in Black series, Ali and more, Smith today boasts millions of fans across the globe. But did you know he had a chance to make DC film lovers go gaga for him, too?

As per the actor’s confession, he was offered the role of Superman in Bryan Singer’s 2006 superhero film Superman Returns. He, however, rejected the role that Brandon Routh then essayed. But do you know why he let the opportunity to play a black Superman pass by? Read on to know his reason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a past interview with MTV, Will Smith got candid about rejecting Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns. ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ star said, “The script came, and I was like, ‘There is no way I’m playing Superman!’” Wondering why this was his reaction? It was owing to the experience of facing his career almost ending after he played Jim West in Wild Wild West. He said, “I had already done Jim West, and you can’t be messing up white people’s heroes in Hollywood! You mess up white people’s heroes in Hollywood, and you’ll never work in this town again!”

Will Smith rejected Superman Returns and opted to star as a superpowered, nihilistic anti-hero in the action comedy Hancock. Directed by Peter Berg, the superhero film also starred Charlize Theron and Jason Bateman. But was it beneficial for Will to let go of one superhero film in favour of the other?

Well, while the films didn’t clash upon release – they released within a two-year gap, Hancock earned $624 million worldwide upon its release in 2008, 38% more than Superman Returns’ worldwide collection of $391 million in 2006.

Would you have liked to see Will Smith as a black Superman? Let us know in the comments.

For more news, updates and throwback stories from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Persona Unleashed in Viral Video! Fans Astonished as He Foils Secret Filming Attempt, Netizens Say, “Spidey Senses Go Beyond The Film” – Must-Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News