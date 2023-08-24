BLACKPINK is currently busy scripting history with their Born Pink Tour. The South Korean Girl Group has many firsts to its credit and has now added another remarkable achievement to its long list of accomplishments. The group comprising Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Jennie is set to achieve one last feat before bidding adieu to their year-long Born Pink world tour. On Thursday, BLACKPINK announced that the finale of their BORN PINK tour will take place at the Gocheok Sky Dome, a national heritage that holds a significant place in the hearts of Koreans.

BLACKPINK has been enjoying wild popularity since its debut in 2016, becoming one of the most successful groups to rise in South Korea’s pop scene. Be it releasing record-breaking peppy numbers to scoring brand collaborations, no one is doing it quite like BLACKPINK. The quartet also became the first Korean act to headline Coachella which the group termed a ‘dream come true’ moment.

After teasing BLINKS about their final tour city, BLACKPINK has finally announced the venue and it’s the Coveted Goecheok Sky Dome which is located in the heart of Seoul. The Goecheok Sky Dome has previously served as a Concert Venue for international artists such as Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and Billie Eilish. However, BLACKPINK is the first girl group and Asian Female Act to ‘Light Up The Sky’ at the venue.

However, this is not the ending BLINKS wanted. Despite the Gocheok Dome holding a capacity of 22,000 people, BLINKS aren’t quite pleased with the finale venue with many asserting they expected something grander. Some also insisted that the concert had already begun in Seoul and that YG should have ended in some international city, establishing the group’s global dominance.

“This is so bad. JUST DON’T DO IT IN SEOUL! We need bp stadium concert in Brazil and South Africa. Being the biggest girl group but still hold concert in the dome??? For what??? No one wanna go there,” one user wrote.

“There’s no way you made them perform in stadiums all over Asia for a year and when it’s their home you put them on a dome?????” mentioned another user.

However, YG maintained that it will be a meaningful event as the PINKS will reunite with their domestic fans after a year.

A source related to YG was quoted by Soompi as saying, “We raised the scale to repay the love of fans for their consistent support and to spend time with even more audiences. As a meaningful event in which BLACKPINK will reunite with domestic fans for the first time in approximately a year, they will showcase the greatest performances.”

Well, whatever the choice of venue, we are positive BLACKPINK is going to crush their final concert ‘As If It Was Your Last’ and BLINKS are gonna be there to be their biggest cheerleaders.

