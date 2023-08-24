Margot Robbie is someone whose interview should be preserved at any cost. They are super cute, honest, and entertaining AF. She has starred in a number of successful films, including The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, and recently released Barbie. But do you know who her husband is? More importantly, what does he do? Or let us rephrase: What did he used to do?

Well, Robbie, during one of her interviews, revealed that her husband has worked in the Harry Potter films. She herself was a Potterhead since childhood so she narrated the story in the most exciting way during an interview.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A clip shared by an Instagram handle burn_book shared a cute video where the Barbie actress can be seen narrating the story. Margot Robbie says, “My husband is in the Harry Potter movies. I was like, how din’t you tell me sooner? We would have married very quickly. But he was like an extra. He was 9 years old. He was a kid. He was one of the Slytherin extras. You when Draco pushes some kids out of the way to see Buckbeak in the third book. He pushes my husband out of the way.”

Netizens reacted to the cute video with even cute comments. A user commented, “HE BETTER BE TELLING “MY WIFE IS HARLEY QUINN & BARBIE” TO EVERYONE!” Another comment read, “The truth is that everyone played the video twice to see him.” A third comment read, “She’s an ACTRESS, and she’s showing off her husband being an extra in a movie.”

A user wrote, “My wife was Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad Movie.” One more fan reacted to the video, “he pushes my husband out of the way” relationship goals.” Another comment read, “Who would have thought that Slytherin Whimp #3 would end up marrying Margot Robbie.”

A cute reaction said, “I love how she is probably the most popular actress and she is bragging about her husband being an extra in Harry Potter. She is adorable.”

You can watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @burn_book

Let us know what you feel about the Barbie actress narrating this cute story about her husband. For the unversed, Margot Robbie’s husband, Tom Ackerley is a well-renowned producer.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Katy Perry Got Naughty About Her Intimate S*x Life & Said “I Can’t Speak To Those Of You In Your Forties But I Bet…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News