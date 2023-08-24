Johnny Depp claimed he lost about $650 million after Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence. From his reputation to big projects like Fantastic Beasts and Pirates Of The Caribbean, his hands were completely empty even before the final verdict of their legal battle was out. But do you know, JD once allegedly confessed getting violent towards the Aquaman star and apologized for his behavior? Scroll below for all the details!

Last year, Amber finally settled their legal war during the Virginia trial after she was ordered to pay $10.35 million to JD in damages. She has been silently living her life in Spain ever since along with girlfriend Bianca Butti and her daughter Oonagh Paige. As for JD, he’s aggressively trying to revive his acting career and plays in tours alongside his band Hollywood Vampires.

During the latest court case in Virginia, 6,000 pages of previously confidential documents were unsealed. As per Animated Times, one of the incidents recalled how Johnny Depp allegedly kicked Amber Heard while they were on a private jet. Text conversations between JD’s former assistant, Stephen Deuters, and his ex-wife in 2014 unveiled all the details.

Stephen Deuters reportedly defended Johnny Depp and said he was not aware of the seriousness of the situation. If he had realized all that he did, his assistant feels he’d have been shocked at his own behaviour.

Post the incident, Johnny also allegedly apologizes to Amber and wrote, “Once again, I find myself in a place of shame and regret. Of course I am sorry…I will never do it again…My illness somehow crept up and grabbed me…I feel so bad for letting you down.”

Johnny and Amber got married in 2015 and their divorce was finalised in 2017.

