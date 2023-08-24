Lee Dong Wook is one of the most celebrated and popular South Korean actors who is not only known for his acting skills but also for his gorgeous features. Does he look like a 42-year-old actor? No, he is ageing like a fine wine and we ain’t denying that. The actor has shown his versatility in his long acting career, from being a Grim Reaper in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God to being a cute rom-com hero in Touch Your Heart to donning a fox god’s character in Tale of the Nine Tailed – he has done it all.

Apart from his acting, Dong Wook is also known for his singing skills. A video clip featuring him and another singer singing City Of Stars from La La Land had gone viral all over the internet.

While Lee Dong Wook has a successful career, he also possesses quite a wealth. The actor is known for his humble nature, but this handsome bachelor earns in millions. Did you know that? Well, scroll below as we discuss his estimated net worth.

Lee Dong Wook’s Net Worth

Lee Dong Wook is one of the wealthiest South Korean TV actors who has an estimated net worth of $10 million, as reported by Kdramastars and other Korean websites based on 2023 updates, even though there’s no concrete proof about it. Apart from that, the actor also enjoys a massive fanbase of 16.8 million followers on his Instagram handle, which also boosts his income.

Apparently, Lee Dong Wook’s net worth in 2021 was $3 million, and in 2020, he had a net worth of around $2.2 million. Dong Wook’s net worth skyrocketed after featuring in Tale of the Nine Tailed as his fans loved him in that character. He again returned as Lee Yeon in the second season of the series.

For those who don’t know, as per reports, Lee Dong Wook charges $25K per episode from his K-dramas. His shy nature and humble behaviour are what makes him unique.

Lee Dong Wook’s Assets

He has been honoured with many awards. Dong Wook lives a lavish life and owns an expensive house where he stays. Even though he is very private about his personal life, Lee Dong Wook owns cars like Mini Cooper.

Lee Dong Wook is loved by many, and there are reasons for it. Did you know about his net worth? Let us know.

