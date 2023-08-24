Zac Efron rose to fame with his role in the popular Disney franchise High School Musical, which created a specific image of the actor that really hit a bump when he dropped a c*ndom at the premiere of the film, The Lorax. That clip of him picking up the c*ndom is still imprinted on many people’s brains and obviously the actor’s as well, since it popped up in interviews after that. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

For the unversed, The Lorax was a 3D animated film generally targeted at kids and family, and this incident with Efron taking place at the premiere of that very film is painfully ironic, voiced by the character of Ted, a 12-year-old boy. The footage of the Baywatch actor resurfaced once again a few years back, thanks to social media.

As per Ladbible, at the premiere of The Lorax, Zac Efron got caught on camera when he dropped something while greeting two female fans and immediately stooped over to pick it up. But to his dismay, the object that fell got captured as well, and it was a cond*m, putting the actor in a stressful situation with several fans having their eyes glued on one of their favourite Disney idols.

Zac Efron, who was 24 years old, swiftly picked it up and tried to pass the cond*m off and nervously tried to put on his sunglasses to hide his red face. That incident remained documented forever, and he was asked about it on the Today Show.

Zac Efron was reminded of the event as the host Matt Lauer asked him to throw light on it. The Baywatch actor responded to it by saying, “I don’t want to take you through it.” He further added, “I never really had a pocket-checking policy prior to going on the red carpet before, but now we fully instated one.”

Check out the video posted on YouTube here:

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

