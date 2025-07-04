Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, wrapped up its second week yesterday, and so far, it has made decent earnings compared to its budget of over 100 crores. In the next few days, the film will enter the 90s at the Indian box office, thus becoming Dhanush’s second film to do so after Raayan. In the meantime, it will also get closer to entering the top 3 Tollywood grossers of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

Drops by 77% in the second week

In the opening week, the film performed well, earning 69 crores in India. The second week started with 2.5 crores coming in on day 8, followed by jumps of up to 4.2 crores and 4.75 crores on days 9 and 10, respectively. On day 11, it dropped more than expected by earning 1.25 crores. It was followed by 1.05 crores on day 12 and 95 lakh on day 13. The film closed its second week by earning 92 lakh on day 14. So, the crime drama did a business of 15.62 crores during the second week, a drop of 77.36% from the opening week.

How much did Kuberaa earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

Overall, Kuberaa has earned 84.62 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 99.85 crores. From here, it won’t be able to enter the 100 crore club in net collection. So, Dhanush will miss his second opportunity after Raayan to score his debut century.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 69 crores

Week 2 – 15.62 crores

Total – 84.62 crores

All set to enter the top 3 Tollywood grossers of 2025

With 84.62 crore net in the kitty, Kuberaa is chasing Daaku Maharaaj’s 91.11 crores to enter the top 3 Tollywood grossers of 2025 at the Indian box office. The difference between both is 6.49 crores, so the Dhanush starrer needs another 6.50 crores to surpass Daaku Maharaaj.

Top Tollywood grossers of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 186.9 crores Game Changer – 136.92 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 91.11 crores Kuberaa – 84.62 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

