Athiradi, starring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, has wrapped up its 4-day extended opening weekend on a solid note. After a strong start, the film maintained its momentum and, by the end of the weekend, had come close to the 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office. In the meantime, it has surpassed Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam to become the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

How much did Athiradi earn at the worldwide box office in 4 days?

The Mollywood action comedy film scored a solid 5.6 crore on Sunday, day 4, in India. Overall, it has earned 21.02 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 24.8 crore gross. Overseas, it has scored 21 crore gross so far, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 4-day worldwide box office collection stands at 45.8 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 21.02 crore

India gross – 24.8 crore

Overseas gross – 21 crore

Worldwide gross – 45.8 crore

Becomes the 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026

With 45.8 crore, Athiradi has surpassed Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam (40.6 crore) to become the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year. Since Drishyam 3 releases on Thursday (May 21), it has only three more days to make the most of its run. So, beating Patriot (80.4 crore) looks out of reach.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top grossers of 2026 globally:

Vaazha 2 – 238.46 crore Aadu 3 – 121.31 crore Patriot – 80.4 crore Athiradi – 45.8 crore (4 days) Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam – 40.6 crore

Budget and recovery

Athiradi was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 21.02 crore net so far. So, in 4 days, the film has recovered 70.06% of its budget and will soon reach full recovery. It needs only 8.98 crore more to enter the safe zone, which is likely to be accomplished during the 8-day extended opening week.

Box office summary:

Budget – 30 crore

India net collection – 21.02 crore

Recovery – 70.07%

Deficit – 8.98 crore

Deficit% – 29.93

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Drishyam 3 Box Office: Mohanlal Starrer Crosses The 20 Crore Milestone In Worldwide Pre-Sales!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News