Athiradi, starring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, has wrapped up its 4-day extended opening weekend on a solid note. After a strong start, the film maintained its momentum and, by the end of the weekend, had come close to the 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office. In the meantime, it has surpassed Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam to become the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!
How much did Athiradi earn at the worldwide box office in 4 days?
The Mollywood action comedy film scored a solid 5.6 crore on Sunday, day 4, in India. Overall, it has earned 21.02 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 24.8 crore gross. Overseas, it has scored 21 crore gross so far, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 4-day worldwide box office collection stands at 45.8 crore gross.
Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:
- India net – 21.02 crore
- India gross – 24.8 crore
- Overseas gross – 21 crore
- Worldwide gross – 45.8 crore
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Becomes the 4th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026
With 45.8 crore, Athiradi has surpassed Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam (40.6 crore) to become the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year. Since Drishyam 3 releases on Thursday (May 21), it has only three more days to make the most of its run. So, beating Patriot (80.4 crore) looks out of reach.
Take a look at Mollywood’s top grossers of 2026 globally:
- Vaazha 2 – 238.46 crore
- Aadu 3 – 121.31 crore
- Patriot – 80.4 crore
- Athiradi – 45.8 crore (4 days)
- Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam – 40.6 crore
Budget and recovery
Athiradi was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 21.02 crore net so far. So, in 4 days, the film has recovered 70.06% of its budget and will soon reach full recovery. It needs only 8.98 crore more to enter the safe zone, which is likely to be accomplished during the 8-day extended opening week.
Box office summary:
- Budget – 30 crore
- India net collection – 21.02 crore
- Recovery – 70.07%
- Deficit – 8.98 crore
- Deficit% – 29.93
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