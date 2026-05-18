Mohanlal‘s Drishyam 3 is refusing to slow down, and each day it crosses a milestone at the worldwide box office through pre-sales. Given the strong pre-release buzz, the film is selling tickets at an impressive pace and has already locked a mind-blowing start. In the recent development, the upcoming crime thriller has crossed the 20 crore mark globally in pre-sales and is on track to hit the 30 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Drishyam threequel is likely to witness the biggest ever release for a Malayalam film, both in India and internationally. Already, impressive show counts are coming in, giving scope to fetch record-breaking numbers. Justifying the grand release and pre-release buzz, the film is selling tickets like hot cakes both in India and overseas.

Drishyam 3 sets the worldwide box office on fire with pre-sales!

As per the latest update, Drishyam 3 has sold tickets worth 20 crore+ gross at the worldwide box office. Yes, you read that right! The film has crossed 20 crore, and these are the numbers for the entire opening weekend. With three more days to go, it will easily cross the 30 crore mark and go much higher.

Out of 20 crore+, a whopping 15.5 crore has come from day 1 pre-sales alone, which is really impressive. Since Drishyam 3 isn’t an out-and-out commercial entertainer, such numbers are insane, and with still some time left, expect mind-blowing numbers in the final update.

Can Drishyam 3 beat L2: Empuraan in day 1 pre-sales?

With the current pace, the crime thriller will comfortably cross the 20 crore mark and might even target 25 crore gross through day 1 pre-sales globally. However, beating L2: Empuraan‘s 30 crore+ opening-day pre-sales looks out of reach. Still, anything can happen as the pace of ticket sales continues to increase as we approach the release date.

More about the film

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 is scheduled to release on May 21. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, and others. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 31: Beats Hindi-Dubbed Versions Of Kantara Chapter 1 & 2.0

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News