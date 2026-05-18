Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has emerged as a good success story both in India and overseas. For Akshay, it has ended the dry spell, giving him his first successful film after eight back-to-back failures. The horror-comedy entertainer didn’t stop there; it has since surpassed several Bollywood biggies at the worldwide box office. In the recent development, it has crossed the Hindi collections of Kantara Chapter 1 and 2.0. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 31!

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the worldwide box office in 31 days?

The horror-comedy entertainer saw an upward trend during the fifth weekend, scoring 4.05 crore in India. Overall, it has earned 185.31 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 218.66 crore gross. Overseas, its run has almost ended, and the current collection stands at 57.55 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 31-day worldwide box office collection is 276.21 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 185.31 crore

India gross – 218.66 crore

Overseas gross – 57.55 crore

Worldwide gross – 276.21 crore

Overtakes Kantara Chapter 1 and 2.0 in Hindi

With 276.21 crore, Bhooth Bangla has surpassed the Hindi collections of Kantara Chapter 1 (274.94 crore) and 2.0 (275 crore). This is most likely the last achievement worldwide, as the next target of beating Mission Mangal (287.18 crore) is out of reach.

In India, Bhooth Bangla surpassed Bajirao Mastani (184 crore net) by the end of the fifth weekend. Before concluding its run, the Akshay Kumar starrer is likely to beat the domestic collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (185.57 crore), the Hindi-dubbed version of 2.0 (188 crore), and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (190.03 crore).

More about the film

The horror-comedy film is directed by Priyadarshan, marking his reunion with Akshay Kumar after 15 years; the two last worked together on Khatta Meetha (2010). The film was made on a budget of 120 crore and is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor under the banners Cape of Good Films and Balaji Motion Pictures.

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