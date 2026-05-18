Ever since its debut on Prime Video in 2019, Erik Kripke’s satirical superhero series, The Boys, has built a massive fanbase across the world. The show’s core idea about some of the world’s greatest superheroes being corrupt and psychopathic intrigued audiences to the core. The fifth and final season of the series starring Karl Urban and Antony Starr is gearing up for its final episode, airing on May 20, 2026.

Even though The Boys Season 5 currently holds a stellar 97% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience rating is significantly lower at 67%. This indicates that, despite the widespread critical acclaim, the latest season may not have clicked with some viewers. But what could be the reasons behind the underwhelming response? Keep reading to learn about five major plot points and issues in The Boys S5 that might not have worked well for the audience.

(Major Spoilers Ahead For The Boys Season 5)

1. Gen V Sidelined

The group of young superheroes, including Marie, Andre, Emma, Derek/Jordan, and Sam, was introduced in The Boys spin-off series Gen V. Although the spin-off had a few exciting crossover scenes with the parent series, its main characters haven’t had sufficient screen time so far in The Boys Season 5.

Marie’s incredible blood-control ability made her a perfect candidate to challenge even Homelander. But, apart from a brief appearance, she hasn’t been seen in a full-fledged role in the main series. Perhaps that will change when the finale airs later this week.

2. The Virus

The underlying premise of The Boys Season 5 was how Billy Butcher planned to use the super-virus to eliminate all superheroes in the world. But, if you have seen the latest season, you will know how the entire concept and the massive buildup ended up as a damp squib when the virus didn’t kill Soldier Boy and potentially won’t kill Homelander after he has seemingly become immortal after taking the Compound V’s first version, V1.

3. Pacing Issues & Lack of Spectacular Action

Some fans may have expected The Boys’ final season to be even more gripping and action-packed than the earlier installments. But the pacing was rather inconsistent in Season 5, and there were fewer action scenes and epic confrontations than expected. That said, the season is still engaging enough and a must-watch for genre fans.

4. Lesser Focus On Hughie & Starlight

Remember how Hugh Campbell (Jack Quaid) and Annie, aka Starlight (Erin Moriarty), were an integral part of the main storyline besides the Butcher vs. Homelander angle. The relationship provided emotional depth and a romantic angle to the overall plot. But it seems this isn’t the case with the final season. We hope the finale will give the duo a worthy send-off.

5. Homelander’s Fear Factor

The early seasons of The Boys showcased Homelander’s character in such a way that it instilled fear in the audience. Such was the sharp writing and the way Antony Starr enacted those scenes. But Homelander’s fear factor seems to have mellowed down a bit in The Boys Season 5. His diabolical presence is still felt, but the magic of the debut season is missing.

What Is The Boys Season 5 About?

Picking up after the events of Season 4, the fifth season is set in a dystopian world where Homelander now rules the nation, and multiple members of The Boys are set to be executed. However, Billy Butcher is still on the run and is determined to eliminate all supes, including Homelander (Antony Starr), with the supe-killing virus. Meanwhile, Annie (Erin Moriarty) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) attempt to rescue Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), and Hughie (Jack Quaid).

The Boys Season 5 – Trailer

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