If The Boys twisted brilliance had a face, it would be Antony Starr’s chilling Homelander. He grins like a hero, acts like a god, and earns like a top-tier streaming celebrity. Amazon’s anti-superhero drama is now one of the most-watched and awaited shows, with over 95% critical acclaim on Rotten Tomatoes. But behind the red cape and laser eyes lurks a practical question: how wealthy is the actor who plays the bad boy “superhero” in 2026?

Antony Starr’s Net Worth In 2026: A Steady Rise

Antony Starr hasn’t built a flashy empire like many Hollywood A-listers, but he’s definitely become a millionaire quietly. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth to be $5 million in 2026.

What’s interesting is that Starr’s net worth is more of a “craft-first” actor rather than a “brand” celebrity. TVovermind reports show his main sources of income are from acting, with little involvement in endorsements or businesses.

According to Trader, Starr owns a 1,954 sq. ft. house in LA reported to be worth $2.2 million, which adds to his overall wealth. So, while Starr may not be the highest-earning actor in The Boys cast, he’s certainly on a steady upward rise, all thanks to one defining role as Homelander.

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Homelander’s Salary: How Much Does Antony Starr Make Per Season?

Being the face of a billion-dollar franchise comes with some big paychecks—and Starr is close to the top of the pack. According to Legit News, Anthony Starr earns a salary between $440,000- $500,000 and is one of the top earners of the show due to his prominent role.

To put it into perspective: Supporting cast members earn significantly less. However, Legit News quotes Starr’s co-stars, such as Karl Urban, reportedly earning around $350,000-$500,000 per season.

This aligns with the industry standard where streaming hits reward their leads with rising salaries as viewership grows. Moreover, the show’s popularity and the growth of its universe have only boosted Starr’s negotiating position for the final season.

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The Big Picture: Why Starr’s Salary is “Low” for a Lead

Here’s the catch: despite being the show’s star, The Boys Starr isn’t the highest-earning actor. That honor allegedly belongs to more seasoned Hollywood actors such as Karl Urban, whose filmography has earned him a higher net worth. So why the gap? The reason lies in Starr’s career timeline; he started late on the international stage, as he was focused on regional TV in New Zealand before having a solid career with The Boys. Also, he hasn’t extensively branched out with endorsements and production deals. But that may soon change.

The Boys ending and Starr’s critical success, including numerous award nominations, mean his post-Homelander career may well improve his financial standing.

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Final Take

Antony Starr’s net worth in 2026 might not scream “superhero billionaire” wealth, but it’s certainly savvy, revealing a story of progressive development, pivotal performances, and a growing industry value. With an estimated net worth of $5 million and rising, Starr showcases that it isn’t about getting rich quickly when you play the most powerful man on TV; it’s about long-term investment.

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