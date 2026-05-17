Netflix’s The Crash explores the shocking true story of Mackenzie Shirilla, a teen from Ohio who was found guilty of purposely crashing her car and causing the deaths of her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and his friend, Davion Flanagan.

The documentary looks at the deadly 2022 car crash, the police investigation, and the court case that ended with Mackenzie Shirilla being found guilty of murder. It shares legal proof and personal interviews to help viewers understand one of the most talked-about car crime cases in recent years.

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What Does Mackenzie Shirilla Say in The Crash Documentary?

One of the most shocking parts of the documentary is when Mackenzie Shirilla speaks from prison and still says she did not mean to cause the crash.

Shirilla says she may have passed out because of POTS, a health problem that can cause dizziness or fainting. She says she never wanted to hurt anyone and believes the crash was a terrible accident, not murder.

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Why Was Mackenzie Shirilla Found Guilty?

Even with Shirilla’s defense, prosecutors presented strong evidence that led the judge to believe she caused the crash intentionally.

Car data from before the crash showed that Shirilla pressed the gas pedal all the way down for five seconds before hitting the building and never tried to brake. Security video also showed the car seemed to be under control before the crash.

Also, toxicology reports showed no signs that she was impaired, which made her blackout defense weaker. Prosecutors also shared evidence that her relationship with Dominic had problems, giving them a possible motive.

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What Prison Sentence Did Mackenzie Shirilla Get?

In 2023, Shirilla was convicted on 12 felony charges, including two counts of murder. She received 15 years to life in prison, with parole eligibility after 15 years. Although her first appeal was denied, Shirilla’s family continues to fight the conviction and has vowed to keep pursuing legal options.

Does Mackenzie Shirilla Still Maintain Her Innocence?

In the final part of The Crash, Shirilla says she is sorry for the victims and their families, but she strongly reiterates that the crash was not intentional. The documentary ends by highlighting the emotional pain still felt by the victims’ families, especially their desire for honesty and closure.

The Crash offers a deep, emotional look at this tragic case that still divides public opinion. While Mackenzie Shirilla says she is innocent, the documentary also presents strong court evidence that led to her guilty verdict, allowing viewers to decide what they believe is the truth.

The Crash Trailer

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