Jon Bernthal’s return in The Punisher: One Last Kill delivers one of Marvel’s darkest and most emotional special presentations yet. Set after Daredevil: Born Again season 2, the 60-minute Disney+ event finally reveals where Frank Castle has been while presenting a major turning point for his mission in the MCU.

The special celebrates the full legacy of Frank Castle, from his brutal Netflix origins to his future in Marvel Studios’ larger universe. Through returning locations, familiar faces, comic-inspired settings, and emotional callbacks, One Last Kill serves as both a continuation and a reflection of Frank’s violent journey.

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Here are the 10 biggest Easter eggs, MCU references, and Netflix nods in the special.

1. Frank Castle’s Murder Board Returns One Final Time

Despite leaving his former Daredevil: Born Again safehouse behind, Frank still maintains a large wall filled with targets, criminal connections, and unfinished business.

At the beginning of One Last Kill, Frank tears down the board, signaling that his mission to eliminate everyone tied to his family’s murder is finally complete. This moment represents a huge psychological shift, suggesting Frank may now be forced to confront who he is beyond vengeance.

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2. Little Sicily Becomes Frank’s New Territory

The special reveals Frank has relocated to Little Sicily, explaining his absence during much of Born Again season 2.

In Marvel Comics, Little Sicily is a New York neighborhood heavily controlled by the notorious Gnucci Crime Family. The MCU adapts this setting faithfully, making it a natural battleground for Frank’s war against organized crime.

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3. Gnucci’s Restaurant Directly References Garth Ennis’ Comics

Gnucci’s Restaurant, once a central crime location in Little Sicily, appears abandoned after Frank’s campaign against the family.

This is a major nod to Punisher #4 by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, where the Gnucci organization played a major role in Frank Castle’s violent comic-book crusade.

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4. Curtis Hoyle Returns From Netflix’s Punisher

Frank is haunted by visions of his military past, including Curtis Hoyle, played once again by Jason R. Moore.

Curtis was one of Frank’s closest friends in Netflix’s The Punisher and often pushed him to choose healing over violence. Their eventual split after Billy Russo’s death showed Frank’s struggle to escape his dark path, making Curtis’ return even more meaningful.

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5. The Classic Greek Anthora Coffee Cup Grounds the Story in New York

Frank is shown drinking from the recognizable blue-and-white “We Are Happy to Serve You” coffee cup, an iconic New York symbol.

This same cup has quietly appeared in several Marvel projects, including Thor: Ragnarok, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hawkeye, and Netflix’s Daredevil, helping connect Frank’s story to the grounded street-level world of the MCU.

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6. Castle Family Graves Return From Frank’s First MCU Appearance

Frank revisits the graves of Maria, Lisa, and his son at the cemetery first shown in Daredevil season 2.

This location holds major emotional importance, as it was key to Frank’s first meetings with Matt Murdock and his full transformation into the Punisher.

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7. “One Batch, Two Batch, Penny & Dime” Remains Frank’s Emotional Core

Lisa Castle’s favorite rhyme and book return are through flashbacks and dialogue.

The phrase represents the final promise Frank failed to keep before his family was murdered, making it one of the most painful recurring motifs in his story.

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8. Maria Castle Returns Through New Flashbacks

Kelli Barrett reprises her role as Maria Castle, Frank’s wife, in newly expanded flashbacks and nightmares.

These scenes provide deeper emotional context for Frank’s guilt, reminding viewers that despite years of violence, his family remains the center of his trauma.

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9. Central Park Carousel Revisits Frank’s Defining Trauma

Several nightmare sequences revisit the Central Park Carousel, where Frank’s family was murdered.

This location also recalls Frank’s brutal confrontation with Billy Russo in Netflix’s Punisher season 2, where Russo was permanently disfigured into Jigsaw.

By revisiting this setting, Marvel ties together Frank’s origin, his deepest pain, and one of his greatest personal betrayals.

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10. Addie Bernthal Plays Lisa Castle

In one of the special’s most personal casting choices, Frank’s daughter Lisa is portrayed by Jon Bernthal’s real-life daughter, Addie Bernthal.

This subtle detail adds an additional emotional layer to Frank’s haunting visions and strengthens the authenticity of his grief.

The Punisher: One Last Kill stands out as both a brutal continuation and a heartfelt tribute to Frank Castle’s history.

By blending Netflix continuity, Marvel Comics references, returning emotional storylines, and future MCU setup, the special honors everything that made Jon Bernthal’s Punisher so beloved while opening the door for a bold new era.

For longtime Marvel fans, One Last Kill is more than just another special; it is a celebration of Frank Castle’s enduring legacy.

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