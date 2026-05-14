The Punisher: One Last Kill brings back one of Marvel’s most gritty characters, Frank Castle. The television special is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who has also written it with Jon Bernthal.

Bernthal makes a comeback as the titular vigilante from Marvel’s previous television series. So let’s explore how this television special ends.

Frank Castle’s Mind Unfolds Several Key Moments

The Punisher: One Last Kill showcases Frank Castle, who is trying to live a life away from crime. However, he is drawn back to that world by Ma Gnucci. We also see how Frank has been coping with his life after the tragic demise of his wife and children. He managed to find out every single one of them and eliminated them. This was thanks to his skills as a Marine Corps member.

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But once the revenge was done, a sense of loneliness crept into Frank. Throughout the show, he gets visions of his dead wife, children, and former Marine Corps members. These scenes keep playing out in his mind.

Eventual Fate Of Ma Gnucci

Ma Gnucci is the main antagonist of The Punisher: One Last Kill. She is the head and matriarch of the Gnucci crime family. Frank had eliminated several members of the family. This led her to put out a hit on him. That’s the crux of the conflict in this story.

Ma Gnucci is the widow and mother of the people Frank had killed. Ma Gnucci is wheelchair-bound and seems harmless on the surface. But her connections pose a serious threat to Frank.

There is a bounty on Frank, and he finally decides to do something when the Gnucci criminals attack a nearby family. He gets into a brutal showdown with the criminals, and he kills everyone. But Ma Gnucci manages to escape. Once the shootout is over, Andre’s daughter, Charlie, gives Frank a flower and thanks him for saving them.

Meanwhile, Ma Gnucci is alive, and it appears that Frank will go after her. The Punisher: One Last Kill is a self-contained television special. But we can expect the antagonist to appear in the MCU later on. There are no post-credit scenes or hints of any follow-up.

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