Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, directed by Jon Favreau, had its premiere recently, and with that, the early reviews are all over the social media platform X [formerly Twitter]. It is one of the most anticipated films for Star Wars fans and still has a few days left before its wider release. But the critics have shared their opinions in the early reviews, and to know more about it, keep scrolling!

For the unversed, it is part of the Star Wars franchise and a continuation of the Disney+ television series, The Mandalorian. Pedro Pascal is portraying the titular role. Jeremy Allen White and Sigourney Weaver also appear in crucial roles. The movie is arriving after a long time since the last Star Wars movie.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’s early reviews on X [formerly Twitter]

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu held the world premiere in LA recently, and the lucky critics got to watch the movie beforehand. The social media platform X is filled with early reviews. Rotten Tomatoes’ Erik Davis wrote, “STAR WARS is back on the big screen and #TheMandalorianAndGrogu is a thrilling adventure full of big fights, gnarly creatures, and plenty of adorable Grogu moments. It’s less about the lore and more a fun, freaky romp across the galaxy. I really dug that about it.” Check out the full review below.

STAR WARS is back on the big screen and #TheMandalorianAndGrogu is a thrilling adventure full of big fights, gnarly creatures and plenty of adorable Grogu moments. It’s less about the lore and more a fun, freaky romp across the galaxy. I really dug that about it. Also really dug… pic.twitter.com/XoQwKbRG9N — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 15, 2026

Another Tomato-meter approved film critic wrote, “#TheMandalorianAndGrogu is a ton of fun! A perfect Summer movie. Action-packed with a lot of humor & heart. Not episodic. A fully cinematic journey. Grogu steals the show. See it on the biggest screen possible.”

#TheMandalorianAndGrogu is a ton of fun! A perfect Summer movie. Action-packed with a lot of humor & heart. Not episodic. A fully cinematic journey. Grogu steals the show. See it on the biggest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/f8TTAs5uB6 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 15, 2026

Journalist Simon Thompson’s review reads, “#TheMandalorianAndGrogu is a grin-inducing crowd-pleaser that puts Star Wars back on a theatrical track. Director Jon Favreau is (again) a safe pair of hands that deliver a solid, thrilling and engaging romp. A solid popcorn movie that is the summer blockbuster you’re looking for.”

#TheMandalorianAndGrogu is a grin-inducing crowd-pleaser that puts Star Wars back on theatrical track. Director Jon Favreau is (again) a safe pair of hands that deliver a solid, thrilling and engaging romp. A solid popcorn movie that is the summer blockbuster you’re looking for. pic.twitter.com/ox2cVXexoJ — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 15, 2026

Stand-up comic Chris Killian’s review says, “I’ve seen #TheMandalorianAndGrogu! Above all else, M&G is a super FUN Star Wars movie. It’s not perfect, but there’s a lot for fans to love. It plays like an extended episode with double the budget and moves from one incredible action set piece to the next. IMAX is a must.”

I’ve seen #TheMandalorianAndGrogu!

Above all else, M&G is a super FUN Star Wars movie. It’s not perfect, but there’s a lot for fans to love. It plays like an extended episode with double the budget and moves from one incredible action set piece to the next. IMAX is a must. pic.twitter.com/guMoP6bwZc — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) May 15, 2026

“#TheMandalorianandGrogu is as expected. A longer, bigger episode of the show. It has one or two stand out scenes but it feels much more interested in developing the story to new locations with new creatures than the characters. Enjoyed some of it, left frustrated but the rest,” writes, senior entertainment reporter.

#TheMandalorianandGrogu is as expected. A longer, bigger episode of the show. It has one or two stand out scenes but it feels much more interested in developing the story to new locations with new creatures than the characters. Enjoyed some of it, left frustrated but the rest. pic.twitter.com/LRlf8x8CVU — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 15, 2026

Entertainment critic Christopher Gallardo said, “#TheMandalorianAndGrogu is an energizing, action-packed adventure that any Star Wars fan can enjoy. All of the fight scenes and high-speed chases will keep you hooked. Pedro Pascal still nails it as Din Djarin, but it’s Grogu (and ALL the puppets) will tug at your heartstrings.”

#TheMandalorianAndGrogu is an energizing, action-packed adventure that any Star Wars fan can enjoy. All of the fight scenes and high-speed chases will keep you hooked. Pedro Pascal still nails it as Din Djarin, but it’s Grogu (and ALL the puppets) will tug at your heartstrings. pic.twitter.com/JXDwye5vSl — Christopher Gallardo (@chrisagwrites) May 15, 2026

Nicole’s Film Perspectives writes, “Ludwig Göransson’s score strikes again in ‘The Mandalorian And Grogu’ its a banger. The essence of this film is a father-son journey that gets some time to spread its wings, but it feels lacklustre overall.”

Ludwig Göransson’s score strikes again in ‘The Mandalorian And Grogu’ its a banger. The essence of this film is a father-son journey that gets some time to spread its wings, but it feels lacklustre overall.#TheMandalorianAndGrogu #PedroPascal #SigourneyWeaver #JeremyAllenWhite… pic.twitter.com/21rzDTCn8I — Nicole’s Film Perspectives (@GoldenWinter_28) May 15, 2026

Film Posers’ Josie Marie wrote, “THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU has its highs and lows. Yes, it feels like a TV special more than a major blockbuster. However, all the bells and whistles aside, nothing beats seeing Grogu find his home in Mando and the undeniable, ever-present love there.”

THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU has its highs and lows. Yes, it feels like a TV special more than a major blockbuster. However, all the bells and whistles aside, nothing beats seeing Grogu find his home in Mando and the undeniable, ever-present love there. #TheMandalorianAndGrogu pic.twitter.com/rpu8ob91m2 — film posers™️ Josie Marie 🇵🇷🇵🇸 (@TheJosieMarie) May 15, 2026

“#TheMandalorianAndGrogu is one of the weakest Star Wars movies. An emotionless, predictable experience that doesn’t push Din Djarin anywhere interesting. Dull, unexciting fight scenes; just CGI monsters. Action figures mashed together. A long, colorless made-for-TV movie,” writes entertainment reporter Jonathan Sim.

#TheMandalorianAndGrogu is one of the weakest Star Wars movies. An emotionless, predictable experience that doesn’t push Din Djarin anywhere interesting. Dull, unexciting fight scenes; just CGI monsters. Action figures mashed together. A long, colorless made-for-TV movie. pic.twitter.com/DoOpve0fPC — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) May 15, 2026

Abe Friedtanzer says, “#TheMandalorianandGrogu is a blast – proving that #StarWars doesn’t need lightsabers to be worthy of the big screen. Cool creature design & a sleek look make this promotion to the theatrical experience well-deserved, and it smartly leans towards entertaining action-adventure.”

#TheMandalorianandGrogu is a blast – proving that #StarWars doesn’t need lightsabers to be worthy of the big screen. Cool creature design & a sleek look make this promotion to the theatrical experience well-deserved, and it smartly leans towards entertaining action-adventure. pic.twitter.com/kta8vtt3O2 — Abe Friedtanzer (@movieswithabe) May 15, 2026

Followed by The Nerds of Color’s “#TheMandalorianAndGrogu is the most fun I’ve had at a @starwars film in a decade! Bigger, bolder, more brutal than Mando’s ever been. It begs to be seen on the biggest screen possible! @themandalorian”

#TheMandalorianAndGrogu is the most fun I’ve had at a @starwars film in a decade! Bigger, bolder, more brutal than Mando’s ever been. It begs to be seen on the biggest screen possible! @themandalorian pic.twitter.com/NrIrSUuLvv — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) May 15, 2026

More about the movie

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film takes place after the fall of the Galactic Empire as Djarin and his apprentice Grogu are enlisted by the New Republic to rescue Rotta the Hutt [White] in exchange for information on a target. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will be released on May 22.

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