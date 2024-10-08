The death of Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr, was a big gamble by the Russo brothers. Tony Stark was one of the most loved characters in the MCU, and RDJ’s portrayal made it more unique. Therefore when Joe Russo and Anthony Russo planned the Iron Man’s death in Avengers: Endgame, the Iron Man director and MCU actor Jon Favreau tried to talk them out of it. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Favreau plays the role of Happy Hogan in the MCU, who has appeared in multiple projects, including the most recent Deadpool & Wolverine. Joe and Anthony joined the MCU with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. They have given Marvel Studios some of the highest-grossing movies of all time, including Infinity War and Endgame. The 2019 blockbuster in which Iron Man dies is the second highest-grossing movie of all time and collected $2.79 billion at the worldwide box office.

However, the Russo brothers felt resistance from Jon Favreau when they shared the script of Avengers: Endgame. According to Joe Russo, he was not keen on the idea of killing off Robert Downey Jr’s MCU character. In the interview with the Vanity Fair, the Russo brothers spoke about it at length. Joe recalled, “Part of the pressure came from Jon Favreau who called us up after he read the script and said to us, up after he read the script and said to us, ‘Are you guys really going to kill Iron Man?'”

He continued, “I remember pacing on the corner of a stage on the phone with Favreau trying to talk him off a ledge because he’s like, ‘You can’t do this. It’s gonna devastate people, and you don’t want them walking out of the theatre and into traffic.’”

The Russo brothers reportedly explained their reasons for Iron Man to die. They said, “[Tony Stark] had earned the arc that would feel redemptive and emotional and uplifting and hopeful, even though he had sacrificed his life.”

Ultimately, the Russo brothers were able to convince Jon Favreau. The Happy Hogan actor was right, too. It had a deep impact on the fans and is considered one of the most emotional moments in the history of comic book movies. Avengers: Endgame and other Marvel movies and shows are available on Disney+.

