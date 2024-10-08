Tim Burton is exceptional in the gothic horror genre, and his Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is winning hearts all over. In North America, the film surpassed the $250 million mark a few days back, but there is no stopping it now. It is after Twisters’ collection and might be able to surpass that by this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Twisters was directed by Lee Isaac Chung and led by Glen Powell. It showed great promise upon its release and collected an impressive amount on its debut weekend. It was way more than what Joker 2 has collected. The hype for this stand-alone sequel was less than the Joaquin Phoenix-led comic book drama, but it performed well in the cinemas. It was competing against Deadpool & Wolverine but raked in 139.31% of the production cost. Tim Burton’s movie is also a success, and with the negative reception of Joker: Folie a Deux, it will get a significant boost.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice played across 3,576 locations across North America this weekend. It collected $2.75 million on Friday, $4.62 million on Saturday and another $2.76 million on Sunday. The total collection of this Tim Burton starrer gothic horror was $10.14 million on its 5th weekend. The film’s domestic cume now stands at $265.32 million.

Meanwhile, Twisters is the fifth highest-grossing film of the year at the box office in North America. Beetlejuice is now less than $2 million away from snatching that title. Glen Powell’s disaster movie collected $267.73 million in its original run when it was released in the theatres a few months back.

At the worldwide box office, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is gearing up to surpass Bad Boys: Ride or Die‘s $404.2 million haul very soon. The gothic horror starring Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder crossed the $400 million mark and now stands at $402.8 million. It was released in the theatres on September 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Joker Vs Joker 2 Box Office (North America): The Sequel Collected Over 58% Less Than The Predecessor On Its Debut Weekend & Is Trailing Behind In Other Aspects!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News