Joker: Folie a Deux has been receiving some of the harshest criticisms since its release last week. The WB movie is the sequel to the 2019 Joker, and both these films have received a drastic reception at the box office. Since it has only been a few days since Joker 2 came out, let’s compare the latest film’s budget and debut weekend with its predecessor. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Initially, Joker was made as a standalone film intended to launch a DC Black film series. However, director Todd Phillips later expressed his desire to make a sequel, which eventually materialized. The first film was a massive success, and it earned Joaquin Phoenix his first Academy Award for his outstanding performance in the dark role.

The psychological thriller is based on the popular DC character of the same name and a notorious Batman villain. It was the first R-rated film to pass the one-billion mark at the worldwide box office and became the highest-grossing one. The film remained at the top for around five years until Deadpool & Wolverine arrived at the theatres this summer. It was also the first DC movie to get nominated at the Oscars and won two Academy Awards.

It was also one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. According to The Numbers, Joker was made on a budget of $55 million, and it has collected 19.3 times that globally. The movie collected a whopping $96.20 million on its debut weekend, also released on the same date as Joker 2 in the US. It collected an insane $247 million on its opening weekend globally. According to Forbes, it was the biggest October launch ever. Overall, the movie collected $335.47 million in the US and a whopping $743.48 million overseas, taking its global haul to $1.07 billion. The sequel has a long road ahead with a rocky start, and it seems unlikely for it to earn anywhere near the first film.

In Joker: Folie a Deux, Joaquin Phoenix’s character is in custody at the Arkham State Hospital awaiting trial for the crimes he committed two years back. Lady Gaga joined in as Lee Quinzel Arthur’s love interest. It has received the worst-ever rating for a comic book movie on CinemaScore, and that is a D. It has also opened to a much lower number than the first film.

The 2024 DC movie collected only $20 million on its release day, including $7 million from the previews. Joker: Folie a Deux scored a disappointing $40 million in the US. Globally, Joker 2 collected around 50% less than its predecessor. The movie grossed $81.1 million overseas and allied with the domestic numbers; it collected $121.1 million only worldwide.

The 2019 DC film was awarded a B+ while the latest release received the lowest ever score, a D. At the North American box office, Joker: Folie a Deux has collected 58.33% less than the OG movie. Globally, the 2024 is trailing behind with 50% less collection than the predecessor. Meanwhile, in terms of the production budget, Joker 2 had a budget of 254.54% more than the first film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

