Although Joker: Folie a Deux has opened at the top spot at the North American box office, the collection is highly disappointing. The movie, Joker 2 has earned pretty lower amount than its predecessor. The film was made on an estimated budget of $190 million. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is being discussed across social media, and the horrific D rating on CinemaScore does not help the film at all. It is suffering from bad word of mouth. While the movie was tracking with $70 million from pre-sales, it fell flat at the theatres when it came to delivering on the release day and during the opening weekend. The 2019 OG movie was also an October release and earned almost $100 million during the same weekend.

According to Variety’s report, Joker 2 collected an estimated $40 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. The report states that Joker: Folie a Deux was initially projected to earn between $50 million and $65 million. However, the upper limit was revised later and was tracked to open at $70 million. It has more than double the first film’s budget, which was $65 million. Meanwhile, the sequel came with a price tag of around $190 million.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report reveals that Joker: Folie a Deux grossed $81.1 million on its 6-day opening, whereas its predecessor collected a stellar $150.8 million in 2019. Joker 2 played across over 70 locations. Along with the poor domestic numbers, the film collected a shocking $121.1 million on its debut weekend at the worldwide box office. The OG movie earned $247 million.

The worldwide gross has come lower than The Flash’s $130.1 million debut, and even Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam performed better than this Joaquin Phoenix starrer. The 2022 movie collected $142.9 million globally. It has come higher than Aquaman 2‘s $108.1 million and MCU’s The Marvels’ $110.3 million. Overall, it will be a tough road for Todd Phillips’ movie. While the first movie created records in a good way, this one seems like to be a disappointment.

Joker 2 by Todd Phillips, with Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, was released in the US on October 4. It is running in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

