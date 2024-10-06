Speak No Evil is undoubtedly a success at the box office, and it keeps earning decent numbers in North America. The movie has touched a notable mark at the domestic box office and is eyeing another solid 3-day weekend collection. It has lost many theatres due to the release of Joker 2, but fortunately, the WB movie has not impacted its numbers. Scroll below for more.

James McAvoy’s psychological thriller achieved a lot based on strong and positive word of mouth. It is still going strong in cinemas in North America. The industry thought small-budget movies like this might get hampered by big flies like Beetlejuice and now Joker 2, but it seems they have their own devoted audience. The horror and thriller genre thrives among the audience, and McAvoy’s movie is enjoying success.

Speak No Evil, led by the dashing and talented James McAvoy, collected a solid $840K on its 4th Friday at the box office in North America. It lost 392 theatres on Friday, and despite that, the psychological thriller Speak No Evil has witnessed a drop of only 32.9% from last Friday. The domestic cume stands at $30.6 million now. It is also expecting to earn solid numbers this weekend, which is its 4th weekend.

Speak No Evil is expected to collect $3 million to $4 million this weekend at the box office in North America. Internationally, the film is also winning hearts and has collected $29.55 million overseas. James McAvoy’s thriller flick has collected $60.18 million so far at the worldwide box office against a budget of $15 million only.

Speak No Evil, starring James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, Alix West Lefler, Dan Hough, and Scoot McNairy, was released in theatres on September 13.

