Despite tough competition at the box office, Speak No Evil found fair financial success in its second weekend of release. James McAvoy’s horror thriller held strong, landing third place at the domestic box office. Following a solid performance at the domestic box office, the film reached a significant global milestone and doubled its $15 million production budget.

Speak No Evil opened in the United States on September 13, 2024, with a first-day haul of almost $5 million. On the opening weekend, the film went on to gross over $11 million. Despite tough competition from several new entries, including Transformers One, Speak No Evil grossed $1.7 million at the domestic box office on its second Friday. The horror film raked in $5.8 million in the second 3-day weekend for a running domestic total of $21.3 million (via Deadline).

Meanwhile, Speak No Evil took in $9.4 million internationally, for a total of over $30 million worldwide. In over a week, it has crossed the $30 million mark and recovered 2X its $15 million production budget.

Meanwhile, Transformers One debuted at Number One with a $26.3 million opening. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice took the second spot with $24 million in third weekend earnings. Speak No Evil beat multiple new entries and holdovers Deadpool Wolverine and Alien Romulus to take third place.

The Marvel Juggernaut grossed over $3 million in its ninth weekend. Meanwhile, Alien Romulus took in less than $1.5 million in its sixth weekend, barely managing to crack the top ten box office chart.

Speak No Evil garnered glowing reviews from both critics and audience, landing 83% and 85% score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

